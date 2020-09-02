UserTesting Grows EMEA Customer Base 400% in First Year; Sees a 750% Increase in Employee Headcount

Supports Scotland’s burgeoning tech community through expanded partnerships with Hearts Women Football Club and The Scottish Tech Army

EDINBURGH, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CX--UserTesting, a leading provider of on-demand human insights, has today announced a 400 percent customer growth in EMEA since opening its European headquarters in Edinburgh last July.

The huge growth has been as a direct result of changing consumer needs, perspectives, and behaviours caused by COVID-19, with brands and companies realising they must quickly relearn their customers, and do it remotely.

During the past year, UserTesting has gained over 100 new customers, including Brewin Dolphin, Depop, Post Office, Trussle, and HelloFresh–the leading meal-kit provider headquartered in Berlin. They join other well known European brands such as ASOS, Deliveroo, and Skyscanner, all of which are now embarking on their customer empathy journey with UserTesting.

Rapid customer insights

“UserTesting has cut our testing time in half, which has enabled us to scale testing and grow our UX Research team,” said James Villacci, Associate Director of UX Research at HelloFresh. “The level of support we've received has been tremendous, to the point that we see UserTesting more as a research partner. Prior to UserTesting, we were limited in how we could gather customer feedback, but now we can gain customer insights rapidly on a global level.”

To support its growing customer base across Europe, UserTesting has been building out its European talent, with an 8x growth in headcount–growing from 9 to 79 in just one year’s time and now with offices in Edinburgh, London, Berlin, and Oslo. This includes the recent acquisition of Teston, a European provider of multilingual experience testing for fast customer feedback in English, Norwegian, Swedish, German, French, and Danish.

Scottish CSR initiatives

UserTesting is also investing in Scotland’s tech community through two recent initiatives. UserTesting is supporting the charity Scotland Women in Technology (SWiT) via Hearts Women, and is also donating access to its platform to help enable the Scottish Tech Army to get fast feedback and insights on their technology projects, which are helping Scottish businesses that have been badly affected by COVID-19.

“We have one Scottish Tech Army team working on the public launch of a COVID-19 dashboard, and another team creating a product to allow our PPE Inventory Management service to be deployed to multiple charities and other organisations who are facing this logistical challenge,” said Andrew Rendle, Volunteer Project Manager, Scottish Tech Army.

Rendle added: “Without access to the UserTestingⓇ Platform, we would be relying on conventional wisdom and traditional testing approaches to design the interface, but thanks to UserTesting, we’ve been able to get in front of our intended audiences to collect the needed feedback to design the best user experience.”

