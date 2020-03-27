United States Electronic Security Systems Market to 2027 – Proliferation of Smart City Initiatives Gives Rise to Immense Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "US Electronic Security Systems Market to 2027 - Country Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type; Component" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US electronic security systems market was valued at US$ 10.33 million in 2018, and is calculated to reach US$ 20.50 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2019-2027.

The continuous engagement of various US governmental verticals with electronic security systems market players to procure technologically advanced systems is catalyzing the growth of electronic security systems market in the US. The federal government plays a vital role in the trend and growth of the US electronic security systems market.

With the increasing advancements and technological innovations, the US electronic security systems market players have extended respective product applications in various fields including offices, building automation, cybersecurity, and transportation. One of the significant factors contributing to the demand for US electronic security markets is increasing instances of illicit crimes across the country. Another notable driver that is propelling the application of electronic security is the increasing usage of electronic security systems by government agencies.

Also, infrastructure development projects such as IT Hubs, smart cities, etc. are leading to increased adoption of electronic security systems mainly due to their ability to offer real-time, faster, time, better safety, and security. One of the major factors hampering the growth of the electronic security systems market is the high installation and maintenance costs of the electronic security equipment. Furthermore, the US electronic security systems market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a large number of market players. The vendors in the US electronic security systems are adopting competitive pricing strategies, mainly due to the lack of differentiation in the product offerings

Few popular manufacturers of security cameras from the United States are Parabit Systems, Arecont Vision LLC, Bolin Technology, MOBOTIX Corp, FLIR Systems, Dahua Technology USA Inc., AxxonSoft, IDIS, Oncam, and eCamSecure. The US electronic security systems market growth is attributed to the rising intrusion activities and increased crime rate in the country.

A few of the factors impacting the growth of the US electronic security systems market are:

The constant increase in the transportation system and facilities in the US due to the rise in population. A sudden surge in the awareness relating to the soaring crime rates has been noticed and is anticipated to increase the adoption of electronic security devices such as alarms and video surveillance systems in the US

Real-time responses to risks and threats, an increasing number of security breaches, and the emergence of big data is expected to propel the market growth in the coming years

Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the US electronic security systems market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the US electronic security systems market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth US market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 US Electronic Security Systems Market, by Product Type

1.3.2 US Electronic Security Systems Market, by Component

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. US Electronic Security Systems- Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 PEST Analysis: US Market

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.3 Threat to New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat to Substitutes

4.3.5 Degree of Competition

4.4 Ecosystem Analysis

5. Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Incidences of Terrorist Attacks and Other Crimes

5.1.2 Rise in Adoption of AI in Video Surveillance Cameras

5.2 Restraints

5.2.1 High Maintenance and Installation Costs, and Privacy Issues

5.3 Opportunities

5.3.1 Proliferation of Smart City Initiatives

5.4 Trends

5.4.1 Integration of Bluetooth Low Energy is Expected to Draw Attention of End Users

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Electronic Security Systems - US Market Analysis

6.1 US Electronic Security Systems Market Overview

6.1.1 US Electronic Security Systems Market Forecast and Analysis

6.1.2 Competitive Analysis

7. US Electronic Security Systems Market Analysis - By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 US Electronic Security System Market Breakdown, by Product Type, 2018 and 2027

7.3 Surveillance Security System

7.4 Alarming System

7.5 Access Control System

8. US Electronic Security Systems Market Analysis - By Component

8.1 Overview

8.2 US Electronic Security System Market Breakdown, by Component, 2018 and 2027

8.3 Camera

8.4 Monitor

8.5 Storage Device

8.6 Software

9. Industry Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Partnerships & Acquisitions

9.3 Synergetic Market

10. Company Profiles

10.1 ADT Inc.

10.2 BAE SYSTEMS PLC

10.3 Evergreen Fire and Security

10.4 Honeywell International Inc.

10.5 Integrated Security Technologies, Inc.

10.6 Johnson Controls International PLC

10.7 KBR Inc.

10.8 LVW Electronics

10.9 Lockheed Martin Corporation

10.10 Leidos Holdings, Inc.

10.11 M.C. Dean, Inc.

10.12 ManTech International Corporation

10.13 Orion Security Systems

10.14 Northrop Grumman Corporation

10.15 Parsons Corporation

10.16 Surveillance Secure

10.17 Science Application International Corporation

10.18 Securitas Electronic Security, Incorporated

10.19 Security Hunter

10.20 Serco Inc.

10.21 Split Pine Technologies, Inc.

10.22 Stanley Convergent Security Solutions, Inc.

10.23 Siemens AG

10.24 Xator Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q6k8b9

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900