United States Department of Defense 5G and IoBT Activities Report 2019 – Forecast to 2024: Leveraging Commercial Advances for Military Applications – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "US DoD 5G and IoBT Activities, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service focuses on the US Department of Defense (DoD) 5G and Internet of Battlefield Things (IoBT) activities market.

Representative programs, contracts, and market participants are included to form an overview of DoD spending on this technology. An analysis of research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); procurement; operations and maintenance (O&M); and a variety of services are included in this study.

Contract activity for the 2018 and 2019 calendar year is also included. DoD 5G and IoBT activities spending consists of Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force, and Joint Service spending plans, - all of which are included. The base year for financial spending is 2018, and the market forecast is from 2019 to 2024.

5G and IoBT spending for the fiscal year 2020 DoD budget request is the foundation of this research. The 2020 DoD request is notably higher than that of 2019 and may encounter opposition from both sides of the political aisle.

The new research details the defense departments, agencies, and industry partners that offer the best opportunities for companies trying to participate in the US DoD artificial intelligence market. The research includes market trends and future concepts that shed light on some spending numbers and the importance of participating in certain projects and programs.

The research assists in understanding the government's focus and the services it is likely to require in the future. The market research presented was obtained from secondary and primary sources and combines quantitative and qualitative information. Insights are provided on current and anticipated program spending and industry leaders, which will help firms to identify growth opportunities and formulate go-to-market strategies to assist them with improving their relative market share. The purpose of this study is to highlight the US DoD's 5G and IoBT spending and technology trends.

Key Issues Addressed

What are some leading DoD 5G and IoBT programs?

What are some leading DoD 5G and IoBT contracts?

Where are the growth opportunities in the DoD 5G and IoBT market?

What does the current DoD 5G and IoBT market and technology landscape look like?

What activities will be emphasized as the DoD 5G and IoBT market continues to mature?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Definitions and Background

5G/IoBT Implementation Contributors

Operational Concepts

Market Evolution

Key Predictions

2. Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology

Market Scope and Definitions

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Methodology

Market Segmentation

3. Overview of DoD 5G and IoBT Activities

Operational 5G and IoBT Trends

DoD 5G and IoBT Concepts of the Future

4. Market Measurement Analysis

Spending Forecast

Example Programs that are Expected to Include DoD 5G and IoBT Activities

Competitive Structure of the DoD 5G and IoBT Market

Example Contracts that are Expected to Include DoD 5G and IoBT Activities

5. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - DoD 5G and IoBT

Growth Opportunity - Military Healthcare

Growth Opportunity - Remote Networked Sensors

Growth Opportunity - Defense Innovation Unit (DIU)

Growth Opportunity - NGAD and DANCE

Strategic Imperatives to Achieve Growth Within the DoD 5G and IoBT Ecosystem

6. Conclusions

Key Takeaways

3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

7. Appendix

Aerospace, Defense, and Security (ADS) Research Areas/Capabilities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tsja87

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900