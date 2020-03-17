Undertone Re-Certified Against Fraud for Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Undertone, the creator of cross-platform Creative Synchronized Digital Branding for the world’s most prominent brands, announced today that for the second year in a row, it has been included on the Trustworthy Accountability Group list of companies “Certified Against Fraud.”

“We invest in keeping on top of every potentially harmful practice that attempts to corrupt the industry supply chain,” says Dan Aks, President of Undertone. ”Our desire is to lead the industry on the right path, because cleaning up fraud is helpful for everyone.”

For background, the TAG Certified Against Fraud Program was launched in 2016 in order to combat invalid traffic in the digital advertising supply chain. TAG was created by the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A’s), Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) and works collaboratively with companies throughout the digital ad supply chain to combat invalid traffic. Undertone received the Certified Against Fraud Seal, which is representative of a rigorous set of anti-fraud requirements validated by TAG. Undertone’s compliance underscores our support of the Program, as well as our commitment to helping stop fraudulent traffic across the ecosystem.

Undertone was an important early participant in the Certified Against Fraud program. Its initial certification was in May 2018. This is the company’s 2nd time through the recertification process, and we continue to meet or exceed the CAF program’s rigorous standards. Those standards evolve and become more rigorous year-over-year, in order to meet new and emerging threats that the industry shares.

“2020 marks Undertone’s third year of participation in the Certified Against Fraud program,” said Mike Zaneis, CEO of the Trustworthy Accountability Group, “and we could not be happier to continue our partnership with a true leader who is deeply committed to this fight.”

