Ultimate Software Ranked #13 on PEOPLE’s 50 Companies That Care 2020 List

WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HCM--Ultimate Software, a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM) and employee experience solutions in the cloud, announced today that Ultimate has ranked #13 on Great Place to Work’s and PEOPLE magazine’s 50 Companies That Care list for 2020. This is Ultimate’s fourth consecutive year to appear on the list, which recognizes companies across the United States committed to making a difference. In compiling this year’s list, Great Place to Work and PEOPLE examined how the featured companies have cared for their employees, their customers, and their communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ultimate, which will become UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), merged with Kronos Incorporated on April 1, 2020, to become one of the largest cloud companies in the world focused on HCM and workforce management. Combining two award-winning, employee-centered cultures—emphasized by the company’s new tagline, “Our purpose is people.”—Ultimate and Kronos will officially rebrand as UKG on October 1.

In response to COVID-19, Ultimate, Kronos, and its people established an Employee Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to people severely impacted by the pandemic, such as employees’ family members who’ve lost their jobs or have incurred expensive medical bills. The fund will continue to support employees and their families during COVID-19, and beyond. The company and its employees have also donated to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy Global COVID-19 Response Fund. In all, company leaders and employees have raised more than $2 million in vital relief for people around the world since April.

Employees have also donated their time and resources during the pandemic, sewing face masks and 3D-printing face shields for frontline workers in the community. They’ve also partnered with local restaurants to deliver thousands of meals to hospitals and first responders in cities around the country, as well as Toronto. With a continued dedication to serving the community, employees have taken advantage of their paid service days to virtually volunteer during COVID-19 and support a variety of non-profit organizations, such as the American Red Cross, United Nations, South Florida Institute on Aging, and Translators without Borders.

“Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, we haven’t wavered in our commitment to caring for people—starting with our employees and extending to our customers and individuals in our communities,” said Dave Almeda, chief people officer at Ultimate and Kronos. “Our combined company has more than 70 years of experience supporting people at every turn, from our innovative solutions to our customer service to our employee benefits to the way we care for our communities. We’re humbled to receive this recognition from PEOPLE magazine and Great Place to Work. It’s not just a company tagline: our purpose really is people, and we’ll continue to serve them as we push forward together.”

Rankings on the annual PEOPLE 50 Companies That Care list reflect anonymous survey feedback from millions of U.S.-based employees at organizations across industries. Surveys evaluate how employees’ workplaces have made a difference in their lives and in their communities. The 2020 list also considers the generosity of each company’s benefits, philanthropic efforts, and community support, with a particular focus on activities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information or to view the complete PEOPLE 50 Companies That Care list for 2020, visit www.people.com/50companiesthatcare. The list will also be featured in the September 14 print edition of PEOPLE magazine, available nationwide on September 4.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified companies and the Best Workplaces in the United States and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For list published annually in Fortune.

About Ultimate Software

Ultimate Software is a leading global provider of cloud human capital management (HCM) and employee experience solutions, with more than 51 million people records in the cloud. Ultimate’s award-winning UltiPro delivers HR, payroll, talent, and time and labor management, as well as HR service delivery solutions. Founded in 1990, Ultimate is headquartered in Weston, Florida, and employs more than 6,000 professionals. To learn more, visit www.ultimatesoftware.com. Ultimate Software: People First.

About Kronos Incorporated

Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management (HCM) cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations—including half of the Fortune 1000—and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Kronos merged with Ultimate Software on April 1, 2020, to create one of the world’s most innovative HCM and workforce management companies. Visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works. Beginning on October 1, 2020, Kronos and Ultimate together will be known as UKG.

