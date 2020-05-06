UiPath Named a 2020 Inc. Best Workplace

RPA Leader Named to Prestigious List for Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath, the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, has been voted by employees as one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces for 2020. The award program, now in its fifth year, recognizes private, fast-growing American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits. This year’s recognition marks the second year in a row that UiPath has been named to the national list as the company continues to build an unrivaled corporate culture that prioritizes employees and empowers them to thrive.

Collecting data from more than 3,000 submissions, Inc. identified 395 finalists for this year’s list. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed, and audited the data, then ranked all the employers using a composite score of survey results. This year, 73.5 percent of surveyed employees were engaged by their work.

UiPath’s inclusion on the list was driven by its employees’ appreciation of the company’s culture of innovation and its vision of a Robot for Every Person that is supported by a variety of programs that are employee-created and employee-driven. For example, the UiPath Automation Center of Excellence (CoE) receives new automation ideas from UiPath employees throughout the world, and every week, they bring them to life. Additional employee-related programs that have fostered a phenomenal workplace culture include weekly onboarding jumpstart calls for new hires, monthly remote orientation, Bring Your Kids to Work Day, internal hackathons, and more.

“The strength of our people and our culture is contributing to our resilience during these unprecedented times,” said Mandy Sebel, Chief People Officer, UiPath. “For this reason, it’s critical that we offer programs and initiatives that keep them feeling inspired, motivated, and supported. To be named a Best Workplace by Inc. two years in a row is incredibly gratifying and I’m so appreciative that our employees show up every day eager and energized to contribute to our goal of providing every person with a robot.”

This latest honor comes on the heels of recent accolades, including being named the fastest growing technology company in the Americas according to FT Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2020 and the fastest growing company in North America on Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500.

