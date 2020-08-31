BusinessWire

Uber CFO to Participate in Citi’s 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference

Posted on

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced today that Nelson Chai, chief financial officer, will participate in Citi’s 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Mr. Chai is scheduled to appear at 8:55 a.m. Eastern Time.


A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Uber website at http://investor.uber.com.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
investor@uber.com

Media Contact:
press@uber.com

Business Wire

