U.S. Mobile Phone Accessories Market 2020 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Americans are increasingly connected with the digital world with the help of smartphones and other mobile devices. In addition, adoption of traditional broadband services has slowed down in recent years, as a larger share of American population utilizes mobile phone data as their primary means for internet access.

The Organization of Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) stated that relatively Americans have better standards of living, low unemployment rate, and higher disposable income that allow the citizens to opt for value-added services and buy high-end products. Due to these factors, high-end accessories such as wireless headphones, smartwatches, battery cases, and protective cases are widely purchased along with the smartphones.

The factors such as rise in adoption of smartphones, growth in use of smart mobile phone accessories, advancements in on the go devices and wireless attachment, and advancement in gaming accessories drive the growth of the avalanche photodiode market. However, surge in penetration of counterfeit products restraints the growth of the U.S. mobile phone accessories market. Further, technological advancements in imaging and photographic accessories creates lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. CXO Perspective

2.2. Key Findings

2.3. Market Share Analysis, 2018 (%)

Chapter 3: U. S. Mobile Phone Accessories Market, by Product Type

3.1. Overview

3.2. Headphones

3.3. Speakers

3.4. Battery

3.5. Power Bank

3.6. Battery Case

3.7. Chargers

3.8. Protective Case

3.9. Screen Protection

3.10. Smartwatch

3.11. Fitness Bands

3.12. Memory Card

3.13. Ar & Vr Headsets

3.14. Mount/Stand

3.15. Pop Socket

Chapter 4: Company Profiles

4.1. Apple Inc.

4.2. Bose Corporation

4.3. Byd Company Ltd.

4.4. Energizer Holdings, Inc.

4.5. Jvckenwood Corporation

4.6. Panasonic Corporation

4.7. Plantronics, Inc.

4.8. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

4.9. Sony Corporation

4.10. Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. Kg

