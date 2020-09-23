Tufin Introduces New Developer Course to Its Service Delivery Partner Plus Program

The virtual course gives partners hands-on training to develop customizations, increasing the value they bring to their customers

Tufin® (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced that its Service Delivery Partner Plus (SDP+) training program has introduced a new developer course to its 2020 portfolio. Designed to fill industry gaps, the course delivers training and development opportunities in key areas such as Tufin APIs, integrations, customizations, and development techniques.

Led by Tufin’s service delivery team, the new course provides partners with hands-on experience configuring, managing, and developing customizations for their customers’ use of the Tufin Orchestration Suite, utilizing Tufin APIs to help users get the most out of their investment. With a formalized training program, partners can ensure quality and consistency around developing and delivering customizations for their customers.

In addition, the course provides partners with the foundation for development of Marketplace applications. The newly launched Workflow Integrator App on the Tufin Marketplace provides a framework for partners to extend the Tufin Orchestration Suite and their own applications or scripts to integrate with practically any API-based system. Tufin partners are encouraged to contribute their extensions and applications to the Marketplace, provide additional value to joint customers, and increase their profile and reach with the Tufin customer base.

“ We continue to work with our partners to understand how to drive further value to them and their customers, and this new course is a testament to that effort,” said Raj Motwane, Vice President, Global Services & Support, Tufin. “ We’re excited to see the customizations our partners are building and how they are able to extend their customers’ experience with the Tufin Orchestration Suite.”

New partners in the SDP+ program are G2 Deployment Advisors in the United States and Pegasus Consultancy Services in the United Kingdom. SDP+ partners will work closely with Tufin engineers to understand best practices on deploying Tufin customizations and integrations for customers.

" We are honored to have participated in the pilot program and proud to have achieved the status of North America’s first SDP+ partner,” said David Goodman, Founder and Director of Engineering, G2 Deployment Advisors. “ Tufin’s exceptional programmatic support and recognition of the quality of our work has had a very positive effect on our business. This endorsement of our ability to do sophisticated custom scripting and integration of the Tufin Orchestration Suite further reinforces our position as a premier full-service provider."

“ Pegasus has been part of the Tufin SDP program for two years,” said Claudia Lima, Co-founder & CEO, Pegasus Consultancy. “ The SDP+ program will enable us to extend our service beyond deploying Tufin to include the ability to build and support Tufin Orchestration Suite customizations. Being part of the new program will allow us accelerate value for Tufin end users.”

The training program is now taking place virtually. To learn more, visit https://www.tufin.com/partners/service-delivery-partners

About Tufin

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the company’s Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

