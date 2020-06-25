Triton Digital Releases U.S. Podcast Report for the May 11th – June 7th Reporting Period; WarnerMedia Makes its Debut Among the Top 15 Networks

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triton Digital®, the global technology and services provider to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today the release of the latest U.S Podcast Report for the May 11 – June 7, 2020 reporting period, as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service. This report is the first in the U.S. in which WarnerMedia appears in the Top 15 Networks report, alongside NPR, Entercom/Cadence13/Pineapple Street Studios, Stitcher, and Wondery.

The Top Network Reports are ranked by Average Weekly Downloads and Average Weekly Users, in accordance with the latest IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines. In this reporting period, NPR remained in the #1 spot with 41.6M Average Weekly Downloads and 12M Average Weekly Users, followed by Entercom’s Podcast Network, including Cadence13 and Pineapple Street Studios with 22.7M Average Weekly Downloads and 6.7M Average Weekly Users, Stitcher with 22.5M Average Weekly Downloads and 7.3M Average Weekly Users, and Wondery with 17.4M Average Weekly Downloads and 4.7M Average Weekly Users.

The Top 15 Networks represent 572M podcast episode downloads in total.

The Top Podcasts are also ranked by both Average Weekly Downloads and Average Weekly Users, in accordance with the latest IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines.

10 new entities debuted in the Top 100 Podcasts by Downloads report this reporting period, including True Crime Garage (Stitcher), Coronavirus: Fact vs Fiction (WarnerMedia), and Motive for Murder (NBC News). Additionally, nine new entities debuted in Top 100 Podcasts by Users report this reporting period, including Someone Knows Something (CBC/Radio-Canada), The Tiny Meat Gang Podcast (Audioboom), and Cold (Wondery).

Leading podcasts by Average Weekly Downloads include Up First (NPR), The Ben Shapiro Show (Cumulus Media/Westwood One), My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark (Stitcher), and Fresh Air (NPR), with NPR News Now remaining in the #1 spot as the most downloaded podcast in the United States.

Leading podcasts by Average Weekly Users include Up First (NPR), My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark (Stitcher), The Ben Shapiro Show (Cumulus Media/Westwood One), and Fresh Air (NPR), with NPR News Now remaining in the #1 spot as the most downloaded podcast in the United States.

Certified by the IAB Tech Lab, Triton’s Podcast Metrics eliminates inconsistent measurement practices and self-reported data, providing content creators, marketers, media buyers, and the audio industry at large with validated and transparent podcast audience data.

With 10+ years of digital audio measurement expertise, Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service provides reliable and informative data around how, when, and where podcast and audio on demand content is being consumed across multiple hosting platforms, with the ability to view metrics by date range, location, device, player, network, program, episode, and more.

