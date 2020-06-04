Triton Digital Releases U.S. Podcast Report for the April 13 through May 10, 2020 Reporting Period

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triton Digital®, the global technology and services provider to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today the release of the latest U.S Podcast Report for the April 13 through May 10, 2020 reporting period, as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service. This report is the first in the U.S. to include popular podcast titles from Audioboom.

The Top Podcasts are ranked by both Average Weekly Downloads and Average Weekly Users for the April 13th through May 10th reporting period, in accordance with the latest IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines.

Thirteen new entities debuted in the Top 100 Podcasts by Downloads Report in this reporting period, including Morbid: A True Crime Podcast (Audioboom), CNN Daily News Briefing (WarnerMedia), and Greg Laurie Podcast (Harvest Christian Fellowship). Additionally, twelve new entities debuted in Top 100 Podcasts by Users Report in this reporting period, including Casefile True Crime (Audioboom), Stay Tuned with Preet (Stitcher), and Motive for Murder (Wondery).

Leading podcasts by both Average Weekly Downloads and Average Weekly Users include Up First (NPR), My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark (Stitcher), The Ben Shapiro Show (Cumulus Media/Westwood One), and Fresh Air (NPR), with NPR News Now remaining in the #1 spot as the most downloaded podcast in the United States.

The Top Networks are also ranked by Average Weekly Downloads and Average Weekly Users for the reporting period of April 13th through May 10th (Monday to Sunday). NPR remained in the #1 spot with 39,857,042 Average Weekly Downloads and 11,188,931 Average Weekly Users, followed by Entercom’s Podcast Network, including Cadence13 and Pineapple Street Studios, and Stitcher.

The Top 15 Networks represent 517M downloads in total.

Certified by the IAB Tech Lab, Triton’s Podcast Metrics eliminates inconsistent measurement practices and self-reported data, providing content creators, marketers, media buyers, and the audio industry at large with validated and transparent podcast audience data in the US. In addition to the U.S., Triton currently publishes Podcast Reports in Australia and Latin America, and has announced that the Netherlands will follow.

To view the full results of the U.S. Podcast Report, visit https://www.tritondigital.com/resources/podcast-reports.

To opt-in to receiving Triton’s Podcast Reports via email, visit: https://www.tritondigital.com/pmsignup.

Any podcast network or publisher with an audience in the United States is eligible to participate in the U.S. Podcast Report. To learn more, contact solutions@tritondigital.com.

With 10+ years of digital audio measurement expertise, Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service provides reliable and informative data around how, when, and where podcast and audio on demand content is being consumed across multiple hosting platforms, with the ability to view metrics by date range, location, device, player, network, program, episode, and more.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 45 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. Triton Digital and Stitcher are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

