Trinity Life Sciences Offers Pharma Industry’s First and Only Benchmarking-based Launch Planning Solution

Trinity Life Sciences, a leader in global life sciences solutions, announces the pharma industry's first and only benchmarking-based launch planning offering. The Trinity Launch Planning Solution is deeply rooted in real drug launch experience to empower superior commercialization readiness.

Through proprietary technology, Trinity launch experts can quickly pull best practices from past effective launches of treatments in a specific therapeutic area based on unique benchmarking data. This allows Trinity to start with a solid base launch plan from day one, allowing more time to be spent on collaborating with cross-functional pharma launch teams on customized nuances for the plan.

“Our exclusive technology, powered by our in-depth benchmarking data and in-house expertise, gives pharma executives confidence in their launch plan. Every task is specifically considered for a drug launch based on best practices of past successful launches and then further enhanced by our Trinity launch experts,” said Krista Perry, Principal – Head of Launch Excellence, Trinity. “Our best-in-class launch planning is a direct result of working with our world class TGaS benchmarking division, making our Trinity solution unlike anything else available on the market today.”

Ideal for building/refining a plan, pressure-testing an existing plan for gaps or providing project management office (PMO) support, clients can access their plans directly from Trinity’s easy-to-use project management platform, Launch Accelerator. Collaboration and communication are streamlined with Gantt charts, dashboards and reports generated from the Launch Accelerator, all of which can be customized and configured by Trinity launch experts or by a pharma company’s in-house launch team.

About Trinity Life Sciences

Trinity Life Sciences is a trusted strategic partner, providing evidence-based solutions for the life sciences. With over 20 years of experience, Trinity is committed to solving clients’ most challenging problems through exceptional levels of service, powerful tools, and data-driven insights. Trinity’s range of products and solutions includes industry-leading benchmarking solutions, powered by TGaS Advisors. To learn more about how Trinity is elevating life sciences and driving evidence to action, visit trinitylifesciences.com.

