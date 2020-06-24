BusinessWire

Trinity Life Sciences Offers Pharma Industry’s First and Only Benchmarking-based Launch Planning Solution

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Trinity Life Sciences Offers Pharma Industry’s First and Only Benchmarking-based Launch Planning Solution

Approach is Deeply Rooted in Real Drug Launch Experience to Empower Superior Commercialization Readiness Planning

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#launchaccelerator--Trinity Life Sciences, a leader in global life sciences solutions, announces the pharma industry’s first and only benchmarking-based launch planning offering. The Trinity Launch Planning Solution is deeply rooted in real drug launch experience to empower superior commercialization readiness.


Through proprietary technology, Trinity launch experts can quickly pull best practices from past effective launches of treatments in a specific therapeutic area based on unique benchmarking data. This allows Trinity to start with a solid base launch plan from day one, allowing more time to be spent on collaborating with cross-functional pharma launch teams on customized nuances for the plan.

“Our exclusive technology, powered by our in-depth benchmarking data and in-house expertise, gives pharma executives confidence in their launch plan. Every task is specifically considered for a drug launch based on best practices of past successful launches and then further enhanced by our Trinity launch experts,” said Krista Perry, Principal – Head of Launch Excellence, Trinity. “Our best-in-class launch planning is a direct result of working with our world class TGaS benchmarking division, making our Trinity solution unlike anything else available on the market today.”

Ideal for building/refining a plan, pressure-testing an existing plan for gaps or providing project management office (PMO) support, clients can access their plans directly from Trinity’s easy-to-use project management platform, Launch Accelerator. Collaboration and communication are streamlined with Gantt charts, dashboards and reports generated from the Launch Accelerator, all of which can be customized and configured by Trinity launch experts or by a pharma company’s in-house launch team.

About Trinity Life Sciences

Trinity Life Sciences is a trusted strategic partner, providing evidence-based solutions for the life sciences. With over 20 years of experience, Trinity is committed to solving clients’ most challenging problems through exceptional levels of service, powerful tools, and data-driven insights. Trinity’s range of products and solutions includes industry-leading benchmarking solutions, powered by TGaS Advisors. To learn more about how Trinity is elevating life sciences and driving evidence to action, visit trinitylifesciences.com.


Contacts

Elizabeth Marshall
Trinity Life Sciences
781-577-6376
emarshall@trinitylifesciences.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Exasol Teams up With Looker to Deliver Best In-Class Analytics Experience to Customers

Posted on Author Business Wire

Together, Exasol and Looker Integrate to Power Data Democratization With Unrivaled Performance
ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BigData–Exasol, the analytics database, announced today that it has joined the Looker Partner Network ecosystem. The arrangement…
BusinessWire

CORRECTING and REPLACING Undertone Receives TAG Recertification Against Fraud for Second Consecutive Year

Posted on Author Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The corrected release reads:

UNDERTONE RECEIVES TAG RECERTIFICATION AGAINST FRAUD FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Undertone, the cre…
BusinessWire

Public Sector IT Executives Say Smart > Lucky This St. Patrick’s Day

Posted on Author Business Wire

75% report their agency is not moving to cloud aggressively enough; but Cloud Smart is helping
ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MeriTalk, a public-private partnership focused on improving the outcomes of government IT, today announced the results of …