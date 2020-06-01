TrafficCast Releases TrafficCarma Mobility Trends

Service Measures Changes in Traffic Volumes & Congestion as Pandemic Lockdowns Ease

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Commutercongestion--TrafficCast International, Inc., today announced availability of TrafficCarma Mobility Trends, a daily update of changes in traffic volume and congestion across major US markets. The service tracks fluctuations in local journeys and daily commutes as markets respond to the pandemic and consider easing of travel restrictions.

“The impact of COVID-19 on typical drive time congestion is well-documented, and simply obvious looking out the windshield for anyone who typically commutes to work in America’s biggest cities,” said Al McGowan, CEO of TrafficCast. “Our goal with TrafficCarma Mobility Trends is to provide insights about commuting for when work, travel and social distancing restrictions due to the Pandemic are eased and even lifted.”

The subscription service offers baseline comparisons of market trips, trip lengths and traffic volume in the top 30 markets of the country. One of the first media groups to use the service is the Total Traffic & Weather Network (TTWN), the leading provider of on-air traffic content for radio and television in North America. The information has already been used on local television news in New York, Atlanta and Denver, and on traffic reports heard on iHeartRadio stations across the country.

“Reporting on traffic conditions has certainly changed during the pandemic. While there has been less congestion, in many areas traffic accidents have been more severe in nature. With TrafficCarma Mobility Trends, we’re getting a better understanding as to how people are moving around during these unprecedented times. As more states open and traffic volumes rise, our reporters will use this data to keep audiences informed,” said Kevin Loftus, Senior Vice President for Total Traffic & Weather Network.

For example, at the end of May, the number of trips in the New York Market was 30% less than the pre-COVID baseline in mid-February, compared to 45% less at the beginning of the month. In Atlanta last Friday, May 29, traffic volume was only 15% lower than the baseline, up 3% from the previous week, and up over 30% from April 30th, the day prior to the lifting of state stay at home requirements ,which marked a turn in driving habits affected by the Pandemic.

TrafficCast is a leading provider of traffic data and insights, providing technology, applications and content to inform navigation and driver information services in the automotive, mobile, media and public sector markets. Its TrafficCarma platform helps visualize traffic data through graphics, analytics and mobile services.

