Trader Joe’s Opens 14 New Stores in 2017

“A lot goes into bringing a new Trader Joe’s store to a neighborhood,” said Trader Joe’s spokesperson Kenya Friend-Daniel. “Aside from the logistics we want to be sure we have the right space and Crew Members who are engaged and passionate, not just about Trader Joe’s, food and earning the delight of our customers, but also in their lives outside of work. We continue to find the best of the best.”

This week’s openings come on the heels of a successful 50th anniversary celebration for the grocery store chain. In August, as a thank you to its customers, Trader Joe’s locations across the country invited shoppers to stop by and enjoy games, giveaways, tastings and more. Total customer count over the two-day period saw an increase of nearly 10% compared to the same time last year.

“Our customers are the reason we are still here, 50 years later, continuing to grow and make a difference in the neighborhoods we serve,” said Friend-Daniel. “That is why our focus is, and always has been, on providing them with the best and most unique products at great prices, as well as a fun and engaging experience, every time they shop at one of our stores. It’s just that simple. We are aware that our customers have the choice to shop wherever they want, so we are always honored when they choose us as their neighborhood grocery store, whether its for all of their grocery needs or just select items.”

Trader Joe’s first opened in 1967 in Pasadena and has expanded nationwide. The chain is owned by a German private equity trust.