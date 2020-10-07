TrackVia Included in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-code Application Platforms

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TrackVia, the most trusted low-code app-building solution for businesspeople and IT, today announced it has been included in the 2020 Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms ”* research report based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

Gartner states in the report “Enterprise low-code application platforms deliver high-productivity and multifunction capabilities across central, departmental and citizen IT functions.”

TrackVia is one of only 19 vendors included and evaluated in the report. “We continue to pioneer low-code and no-code innovation for citizen development,” said Ed Daihl, CEO of TrackVia, “We know that businesses are finding it more imperative to find digital solutions and we will continue to expand our platform to make it easier for IT and businesspeople to get work done.”

The need for digitization and remote work coordination is rapidly increasing, particularly as companies grapple with process gaps exposed by the global pandemic. With TrackVia’s low-code platform, non-technical businesspeople and resource-constrained IT departments can rapidly configure web and mobile apps to track and streamline their critical work and processes.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

TrackVia offers the most-trusted app building platform for anyone looking for a better way to work. TrackVia gives businesspeople and IT experts the ability to easily build and integrate apps to track, manage, and automate processes in days, not weeks. People from Honeywell, Otterbox, and The North Face made lasting and substantial improvements to their business using TrackVia’s bullet-proof cloud-based technology — and they love getting the industry’s best customer experience every step of the way.

