Total Eclipse Video Sees Surge in Views

With a solar eclipse affecting parts of North America today, the 1980s hit song Total Eclipse of the Heart is seeing a surge in popularity leading up to the event with more than 305 million views on YouTube as of Monday morning. Users who search “total eclipse” on YouTube will find the song near the top of the results along with other eclipse-related videos.

Performed by UK singer Bonnie Tyler, the song was No. 1 on music charts back in 1983 and is the unofficial song of today’s eclipse. The official video of the song from Vevo can be seen online.

According to ABC News, Bonnie Tyler will sing her iconic hit on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship alongside Joe Jonas‘ band DNCE as part Royal Caribbean’s special “Total Eclipse Cruise.”

Tyler’s other hit song from the 80s, “Holding Out for a Hero” has 12 million views on YouTube.