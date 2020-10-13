Tortas Frontera Taps Tillster to Power Its Digital Ordering Future

Tillster’s solution fosters popular eatery’s pivot in the COVID-19 environment

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DigitalOrdering--Tillster, the global leader in digital ordering and engagement solutions for restaurants, announced today its partnership with Tortas Frontera to support the brand’s pivot to 100% digital ordering amid the Coronavirus pandemic. With the unanticipated closure of some of their locations, the restaurant selected Tillster to deploy a rapid solution for online ordering and delivery and increase operational efficiencies.

In January 2020, Tortazo, the newest restaurant concept by chef Rick Bayless, opened its doors to great fanfare in Chicago’s Willis Tower. The dine-in, Mexican-inspired eatery was in the process of expanding its business with the addition of online ordering; however, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic caused Willis Tower to empty, resulting in Tortazo to temporarily close its doors in March. The restaurant has since reopened and sought to pivot quickly and adapt to the new environment by creating brand awareness and reaching customers through a digital interface.

Adopting the more familiar Tortas Frontera brand, a chef Bayless cult-favorite found in the Chicago O’Hare Airport, the brand opened a ghost kitchen to serve customers in a 100% digital environment. “We wanted to meet our customers where they are, so the transition to a ghost kitchen and digital ordering was critical,” explained Patrick Little, Director of Operations. “To be successful, we needed to get up and running quickly with a familiar and beloved brand, and Tillster’s solutions allowed us to deploy a new integrated digital system.”

In the effort to bolster Tortazo’s business, Tillster leveraged the well-known Tortas Frontera name for the secondary branding of the ghost kitchen and also quickly built a brand-specific website to support both direct delivery and delivery through third-party partners, including DoorDash and UberEats. The highly automated system accepts orders through a digital ordering platform, seamlessly integrates them into the restaurant’s POS system, and dispatches the delivery service provider’s driver to pick up the order and deliver it to the consumer.

“At Tillster, we are committed to providing our customers with the needed flexibility to do what is best for their business as quickly as possible. In the current environment, that means pivoting quickly to adapt to digital ordering while continuing to foster exceptional customer service,” says Hope Neiman, Chief Marketing Officer at Tillster. “Armed with our tools, Tortazo has an arsenal of tools at their disposal, for both direct and third party usage, and will continue building brand equity and a success that will thrive beyond the current pandemic.”

To learn more about the advancements Tillster is making in restaurant technology and customer engagement globally, visit Tillster.com.

About Tillster

Tillster is the global leader in powering online ordering and delivery solutions for restaurant brands looking to increase revenue and achieve operational efficiencies. Enabling nearly 50 million digital orders per year, it offers the added dimension of integrated marketing and data mining so that restaurants can realize more orders, more often, more ways. With teams in the US, Europe, and Asia, Tillster serves more than 100 global and regional brands, including Burger King, Baskin-Robbins, KFC, McAlister’s Deli, and Pizza Hut. For more information, please visit http://www.tillster.com.

