Posted on by

Top Smartphone Apps for May 2017

 

Research firm comScore, Inc. has released data from comScore Mobile Metrix, reporting the top smartphone apps in the U.S. by audience reach for May 2017.

Facebook and Google dominate the top 9 with 8 apps. Facebook and Facebook Messenger are the most popular with 75.7% reach and 67.5% respectively. Facebook also owns Instagram which is No. 7 at 46.5% reach.

Google’s YouTube is the third-most popular app with 66.5% reach. Gmail ranks No. 9.

While Google Maps is No. 5 overall with 56.1% reach, Apple Maps is the No. 12 most popular but with a reach of only 29.0% from iOS users.

Top 15 Smartphone Apps
May 2017
Total U.S. Smartphone Mobile Media Users, Age 18+ (iOS and Android Platforms)
Source: comScore Mobile Metrix

Top 15 Apps

% Reach

1

Facebook

75.7%

2

Facebook Messenger

67.5%

3

YouTube

66.5%

4

Google Search

59.3%

5

Google Maps

56.1%

6

Google Play

49.4%

7

Instagram

46.5%

8

Snapchat

44.6%

9

Gmail

43.9%

10

Pandora Radio

39.5%

11

Google Calendar

35.0%

12

Apple Maps

29.0%

13

Apple Music*

28.9%

14

Amazon Mobile

27.7%

15

Apple News

27.3%

* “Apple Music,” as it appears in comScore’s monthly reporting, is referring to Apple’s native music app, which captures all music activity within that app, including listening via the streaming service, radio service and users’ personally downloaded music libraries.
, ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *