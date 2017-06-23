Top Smartphone Apps for May 2017

Research firm comScore, Inc. has released data from comScore Mobile Metrix, reporting the top smartphone apps in the U.S. by audience reach for May 2017.

Facebook and Google dominate the top 9 with 8 apps. Facebook and Facebook Messenger are the most popular with 75.7% reach and 67.5% respectively. Facebook also owns Instagram which is No. 7 at 46.5% reach.

Google’s YouTube is the third-most popular app with 66.5% reach. Gmail ranks No. 9.

While Google Maps is No. 5 overall with 56.1% reach, Apple Maps is the No. 12 most popular but with a reach of only 29.0% from iOS users.