Travel website TripAdvisor has released a new ranking revealing the top restaurant chains in the U.S. for 2019 based on millions of reviews and opinions from TripAdvisor diners. In this first-ever list, TripAdvisor highlights 30 restaurant chains of all types – inclusive of fine dining, casual dining, quick service and fast casual. Honorees are organized into three categories based on the number of property locations listed on TripAdvisor: small, medium and large.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood was ranked the No. 1 small chain based on locations of 10-50 restaurants. Capital Grille was No. 1 from 51-100 locations. Ruth’s Chris Steak House was No. 1 for large chains with over 100 locations.

Rankings for each restaurant chain were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quality, quantity and recency of reviews from all of a chain’s property locations that were listed on TripAdvisor during a 12-month period.

“Chain restaurants are integral to the American dining experience as they offer consumers convenient and satisfying meals for all occasions,” said Bertrand Jelensperger, senior vice president for TripAdvisor Restaurants. “For the first time, TripAdvisor is ranking restaurant chains that provide exemplary food, service and value to diners. Every company featured in these rankings should be proud of the recognition they are receiving from TripAdvisor’s community of millions of travelers and locals searching our site for a great place to eat.”

Best U.S. Restaurant Chains

Top 10 Small Chains (10-50 locations)

Top 10 Medium Chains (51-100 locations)

Top 10 Large Chains (101+ locations)

Methodology

Top U.S. Restaurant Chain rankings are based on the quality, quantity and recency of reviews from TripAdvisor diners from December 1, 2017 through November 30, 2018 for each chain’s property locations and/or franchised businesses listed on TripAdvisor. Recognized chains have a minimum average rating of 4 out of 5 bubbles across all properties listed on TripAdvisor and an average of at least 100 reviews per property and/or franchise location listed on TripAdvisor.

Small chains are classified as those with 10-50 U.S. locations listed on TripAdvisor, medium chains have 51-100 U.S. locations listed on TripAdvisor, and large chains have 101 or more U.S. locations listed on TripAdvisor.