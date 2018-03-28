Top 100 Restaurants for a Big Night Out!

“The list features an array of buzzworthy restaurants, from up-and-coming to established, trendy to tried-and-true, across 24 states and Washington D.C.” said Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer at OpenTable. “Whatever your notion of a big night out entails, whether it’s a bustling bar scene or a spot to see-and-be-seen, fun is on the menu at any of these honorees.”

With 18 restaurants on the list, California claimed the highest number of restaurants for a night on the town, with Florida in hot pursuit with 17. Fifty cities, from coast to coast, are also featured. New York and Las Vegas appear more than any other destination on the list; though trailing closely behind is Chicago with seven restaurants, including Girl & the Goat and RPM Italian & RPM Steak.

The list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Big Night Out is generated solely from more than 12 million verified OpenTable diner reviews collected between February 1, 2017, and January 31, 2018. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews for which “hot spot” was selected as a special feature.

Based on this methodology, the following restaurants, listed in alphabetical order, comprise the 100 Best Restaurants for a Big Night Out in America for 2018, according to OpenTable diners.