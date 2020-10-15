Three Phone2Action Digital Advocacy Campaigns Selected as Finalists for 2020 Shorty Social Good Awards

Civic Engagement Campaigns by National Restaurant Association, Consumer Reports and American Nurses Association Used Phone2Action Technology to Encourage Engagement in Political Process

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phone2Action, the leading digital advocacy platform for grassroots advocacy, public affairs, and government relations, today announced digital campaigns by Phone2Action and the National Restaurant Association, Consumer Reports and the American Nurses Association have been selected as Shorty Social Good Award Finalists in the Civic Engagement category for 2020. Using Phone2Action technology, all three campaigns encouraged thousands to support, advocate and engage with lawmakers on behalf of their members and the general public during the COVID-19 pandemic. The finalist campaign entries can be viewed on the Shorty Social Good Awards website:

“At a time when so many of our peers, neighbors, friends and family members were in desperate need of help, organizations like the National Restaurant Association, Consumer Reports and the American Nurses Association stepped up and took immediate action on behalf of their members,” said Jeb Ory, CEO, Phone2Action. “Together these campaigns encouraged more than 340,000 advocates to send 978,000 (nearly one million!) messages to their lawmakers to petition for relief funds and additional PPE for frontline health workers. It was an honor to power these campaigns and watch true civic engagement in action.”

The Shorty Social Good Awards honor the social good initiatives brands, agencies & nonprofits are taking to make our world a better place. While the Shorty Awards have long-honored the best of social media and digital, this competition includes efforts made by organizations to improve sustainability and diversity internally, foster globally-minded business partnerships and increase employee community and civic engagement.

Finalists were selected by members of the Real Time Academy of Short Form Arts & Sciences, comprised of luminaries from advertising, media, entertainment and technology. The group includes Ogilvy Vice President of Social Change Kate Hull Fliflet, Owner and CEO at Black Girls Run Jay Ell Alexander, Director of Social Impact at MTV, VH1 and Logo Maxwell Zorick, Founder and CEO at The Phluid Project Rob Smith, and more. Social Good Award winners will be announced and honored at a digital ceremony on November 12th in New York City.

Additional data-based examples of successful Phone2Action campaigns can be found in Phone2Action’s annual State of Advocacy report. Released earlier this month, the State of Advocacy 2020 documents the massive growth in digital advocacy during the first half of 2020 and offers a detailed statistical snapshot of citizen activism.

