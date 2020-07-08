Three Exceptional Innovators Selected to Receive the Design Automation Conference Under-40 Innovators Award

Engineers from industry to academia recognized for contributions to EDA

LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The future of innovation for the design and automation of electronic systems and circuits can be found each year at the annual Design Automation Conference (DAC). This year is no different, as DAC and its sponsors – the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) – are pleased to announce the three winners of the Under-40 Innovators Award. The award recognizes the top young innovators who have made a significant impact in the field of design and automation of electronics.

The award winners will be recognized at the 57th DAC being held virtually July 20-24, 2020. The honorees will participate at the award session being held virtually on Friday, July 24 at 5:00 P.M. during the DAC event.

The 2020 Under 40 Innovation honorees are:

Kris Breen, Director of Customer Enablement at Mentor, a Siemens Business

Breen holds a Master’s degree in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Alberta. He also holds degrees in electrical engineering and computer science from the University of Saskatchewan, where he was awarded the Governor General of Canada’s Silver Medal in 2002. Breen is a long-time member of the IEEE, having held various leadership positions in his local section. He is also co-author of the book: “Variation-Aware Design of Custom Integrated Circuits: A Hands-on Field Guide,” and is co-inventor on 7 US patents. In 2012, Breen was inducted into the Saskatoon Sports Hall of Fame for being a member of the University of Saskatchewan’s volleyball team, which won the Canadian collegiate championship in 1999.

Shimeng Yu, Georgia Institute of Technology

Shimeng Yu is an associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology. He received the B.S. degree in microelectronics from Peking University in 2009, and the M.S. degree and Ph.D. degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University in 2011 and 2013, respectively. From 2013 to 2018, he was an assistant professor at Arizona State University.

Prof. Yu’s research expertise is on the emerging non-volatile memories for applications such as deep learning accelerator, neuromorphic computing, monolithic 3D integration, and hardware security. His group has pioneered in the open-source DNN+NeuroSim framework development for compute-in-memory hardware benchmarking. His publications are well recognized in the community with >11,000 citations and H-index 52 (by Google Scholar).

Among Prof. Yu’s honors, he was a recipient of the NSF Faculty Early CAREER Award in 2016, the IEEE Electron Devices Society (EDS) Early Career Award in 2017, the ACM Special Interests Group on Design Automation (SIGDA) Outstanding New Faculty Award in 2018, the Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC) Young Faculty Award in 2019, etc. Prof. Yu is active in the professional services such as serving technical program committee for ACM/IEEE DAC, ICCAD, DATE and IEEE IEDM, VLSI Symposia, etc. He is a senior member of the IEEE.

Jianyi Meng, Vice President of T-Head Semiconductor, and the Research Scientist of Alibaba Group

Dr. Jianyi Meng received his Ph.D. degree from Zhejiang University, and his research topic areas include high performance microprocessor design and angle SoC design. Meng was the Research Scientist of Microelectronics Institute at Fudan University and the Deputy Director of the State Key Laboratory of Application Specific Integrated Circuits and Systems. He was the Executive Vice President of C-SKY Microsystems Corp.

DAC offers outstanding training, education, exhibits and networking opportunities for hardware and software designers, researchers, software developers, IT engineers and software tool vendors who attend. Registration for DAC is now open. There are three ways to attend DAC virtually – complimentary I LOVE DAC pass, Designer/IP/Embedded Track Special $49.00 or Full Conference pass starting at $199.00.

The complimentary I Love DAC pass is available for the five days of the virtual event sponsored by ClioSoft, and Empyrean. Registration for I LOVE DAC is open and the pass will include:

Four keynote sessions ​ & 3 SKYtalks

& 3 SKYtalks Tech talks & analyst presentations

RISC-V presentations

Design-on-Cloud presentations

Access to the virtual exhibition with over 60 exhibitors

DAC trivia – play to win prizes

Daily virtual networking happy hour – Monday - Friday

For more information on the Virtual DAC program and registration please visit: www.dac.com

