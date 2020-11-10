The Switch Teams With Japanese Transmission Provider Aruji to Expand Global Content Delivery Network

Leverages direct two-way transmission between Los Angeles and Tokyo to deliver sports and other live events

Trans-Pacific coverage increases flexibility and reach for both companies’ customers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Switch, the platform for the production and global delivery of live video, has teamed up with Aruji, one of Japan’s leading transmission and production services providers, to extend the global reach of its combined transmission networks. The agreement allows The Switch and Aruji’s customers to leverage live feeds from more events and seamlessly distribute them via a reliable and robust international network.

Atsushi Kobayashi, Satellite Broadcasting Division Director at Aruji commented: “Our customers expect flawless live feeds and the best possible media experiences, so we are always looking for ways to expand our service offering to meet their needs. With extensive experience in global transmission and excellent connectivity to sports and entertainment venues throughout North America, The Switch is a trusted partner that allows us to significantly expand our reach and ability to deliver even more high quality live content.”

As part of the deal, Aruji benefits from a direct link between its Tokyo facility and The Switch’s Los Angeles Network Operations Center (NOC), allowing the Japanese service provider to tap into The Switch’s connections to premier stadiums and arenas in the US to access live events such as concerts and live sports. The Switch will have access to similar venues and events in Japan, including horseracing and boxing, as well as Aruji’s teleports and production capabilities.

“This agreement with Aruji brings mutual benefits to both companies’ customers in the drive to meet rising global demand for live content,” says Nicholas Castaneda, Senior Vice President of Sales at The Switch. “Live content continues to be a key revenue driver for our customers and partners, and Aruji will now be able to pick up live event feeds from anywhere on The Switch network, guaranteeing audiences seamless and compelling viewing experiences.”

About The Switch

In the action-packed world of live video production and delivery, The Switch is always on and always there – setting the industry benchmark for quality, reliability and unmatched levels of service. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in New York, The Switch has been connecting viewers around the world to live events for almost three decades, bringing them the content they want across linear TV, on-demand and streaming platforms – on multiple screens and devices.

Our comprehensive production platform combines mobile and remote services to enable our customers to cost-effectively capture, edit and package compelling high quality live coverage. Our delivery network connects production facilities with 800+ of the world’s largest content producers, distributors, and sports and event venues, seamlessly linking rights holders, broadcasters, streaming platforms, media outlets and web services – and turning-on live content across the world.

