The SIGMA Group Chooses ExaGrid to Back Up Customer Data

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ExaGrid--ExaGrid® today announced that INFIDIS, a global IT integrator and solutions provider, led The SIGMA Group to choose ExaGrid’s tiered backup storage solution to enhance data protection and optimize its backups and data restoration capabilities, needed to offer its customers backup as a service.

The SIGMA Group is a digital services company based in France, specialized in software publishing, integration of tailor-made digital solutions, and outsourcing of information systems and cloud solutions. The SIGMA Group now uses ExaGrid to store customer backups, as well as its own backed up data, in addition to using ExaGrid to replicate data from its primary site to its disaster recovery (DR) site. Adding ExaGrid to The SIGMA Group’s backup environment has allowed the company to keep up with customer data growth and deliver on its SLAs.

“To meet Sigma's expectations, INFIDIS proposed the ExaGrid solution because of the many benefits it offers such as performance that is guaranteed over time, predictable costs, a scalable architecture which allows for progressive and granular investments as needed, very fast tape copy, and easily maintained long-term retention,” said Frédéric Floret, IT Business Engineer at INFIDIS.

“Using ExaGrid allows us to provide high-quality backup services to our customers,” said Mickaël Collet, cloud architect at The SIGMA Group. “We guarantee high SLAs especially on backup services and ExaGrid helps us to deliver on those. Our backup services include performance commitments on restorations and ExaGrid’s Landing Zone allows us to keep the freshest data in a non-deduplicated format to guarantee optimal restoration performance.”

The SIGMA Group is responsible for backing up 650TB of customer data, which is backed up in daily incrementals, as well as weekly and monthly fulls. The SIGMA Group’s IT staff have found that ExaGrid’s unique scale-out architecture has been helpful in keeping up with growing data. “We need to adjust capacity as closely as possible to customer needs and not have to oversize backup infrastructures based on growth forecasts,” said Alexandre Chaillou, infrastructure manager at The SIGMA Group. “We started with two ExaGrid systems, with one appliance at our primary data center and one at our remote data center. We expanded our two ExaGrid systems, which now are made up of 14 ExaGrid appliances. ExaGrid’s scale-out approach allows us to add capacity while making it possible to only add what is needed.”

ExaGrid writes backups directly to a disk-cache Landing Zone, avoiding inline processing and ensuring the highest possible backup performance, which results in the shortest backup window. Adaptive Deduplication performs deduplication and replication in parallel with backups while providing full system resources to the backups for the shortest backup window.

All of ExaGrid’s appliances contain not just disk but also processing power, memory, and bandwidth. When the system needs to expand, additional appliances are simply attached to the existing system. This type of configuration allows the system to maintain all the aspects of performance as the amount of data grows, allowing organizations to pay for what they need when they need it. Appliances of any size or age can be mixed and matched in a single system with capacities of up to a 2PB full backup plus retention and an ingest rate of up to 432TB per hour. Once virtualized, they appear as a single system to the backup server, and load balancing of all data across servers is automatic.

About INFIDIS

INFIDIS is a 20-year-old global IT integrator and solutions provider that is in line with industry leaders. Its solution architects and engineers design, build, deliver and manage IT solutions and services for customers of all sizes and from a wide variety of industries.

INFIDIS help customers to adapt their infrastructures to the requirements of their businesses by offering them high-performance and secure solutions for the optimization of data centers in heterogeneous environments. INFIDIS offers an end-to-end support, independent of constructors and editors and based on a large ecosystem of skills, supplying all the necessary bricks to the building of the base of the new generation of infrastructures.

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides tiered backup storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid’s Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The retention repository offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid’s scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and why they now spend significantly less time on backup in our customer success stories.

