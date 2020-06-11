The Pomp and Circumstance Will Continue: Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan Celebrates Their First-Ever Graduating Class with Online Commencement Ceremony

MESICK, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan (HVAM), an online public school serving students in grades K-12 throughout the state for the last four years, will cap off their school year by celebrating the Class of 2020 in an online commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 13 at 3:00 pm.

HVAM families and friends worldwide will be able to join the celebration.

This year, HVAM will graduate 15 students in its first graduating class. All of our graduates are currently working on their after-school plans including military, college, trade school, and the work force. Collectively, the school reports having students that have applied to colleges and universities across Michigan and beyond, including Cornerstone University, Lansing Community College, Wayne State University, and Oakland University.

“This school year has been like no other, and its been especially challenging for Michigan’s urban students in the Detroit region,” said HVAM Principal, Christina Brasil. “Luckily, our students have experience with online school at home, so we’re excited for the opportunity to celebrate with them at their well-deserved graduation.”

Christopher Moore is the Valedictorian and has applied to Cornerstone University in the fall to major in Mission Aviation and minor in Music Worship Arts. Marissa Gibson is the Salutatorian and has applied to Lansing Community College and plans to go into the Social Work field. These students, as well as Ms. Brasil, will be available for media interviews.

Students enroll in virtual school for a number of reasons, including those looking for a safer learning environment free from bullying, those looking to get back on track academically, or those looking for an alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar classroom setting. HVAM students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes every day taught by state-certified teachers.

Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan 2020 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Saturday, June 13, 2020, 3:00 PM

WHERE: Watch for the link to be sent by your Graduating Senior or by request.

CONTACT: For any questions, please contact Christina Brasil @ 855-337-8243

About Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan

Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan (HVAM) is a tuition-free online public charter school authorized by Mesick Consolidated Schools that currently serves students in grades K through 12 throughout the state. As part of the Michigan public school system, HVAM is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about HVAM, visit hvam.k12.com.

