The GEO Group Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Earnings Release Scheduled for Thursday, October 29, 2020 Before the Market Opens

Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM (Eastern Time)

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) ("GEO") will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, October 29, 2020 before the market opens. GEO has scheduled a conference call and simultaneous webcast for 11:00 AM (Eastern Time) on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Hosting the call for GEO will be George C. Zoley, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Brian R. Evans, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Blake Davis, President, GEO Secure Services, and Ann Schlarb, President, GEO Care.

To participate in the teleconference on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM (Eastern Time), please contact one of the following numbers 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into The GEO Group’s third quarter 2020 earnings call.

1-877-250-1553 (U.S.)

1-412-542-4145 (International)

In addition, a live audio webcast of the conference call may be accessed on the Events/Webcasts section of GEO's investor relations home page at investors.geogroup.com. A webcast audio replay of the conference call will also remain available on the website for one year.

If you are unable to participate in the conference call, a telephonic replay will be available through November 12, 2020. The replay numbers are 1-877-344-7529 (U.S.) and 1-412-317-0088 (International). The passcode for the telephonic replay is 10148939. If you have any questions, please contact GEO at 1-866-301-4436.

Pablo E. Paez, 1-866-301-4436

Executive Vice President, Corporate Relations