The Citizen Science Lab Launches Cyber Summer Camps for Youth Eager to Learn STEM in Pittsburgh

Dr. Andre Samuel makes the exclusivity of science accessible to children & teens in the community

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CyberLearning--In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent social distancing orders, The Citizen Science Lab, a nonprofit organization focused on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education with locations in the Hill District and South Hills, has launched six Cyber Summer Camps to ensure that children continue to have access to the organization’s resources and programs despite physical limitations. All camps have multiple registration deadlines to accommodate families’ diverse schedules.

“Our organization is the ultimate playground for anyone with an inquisitive mind and an enthusiasm to discover the world of STEM,” said Dr. Andre Samuel; Founder, President and CEO; The Citizen Science Lab. “Our curriculum allows youth to explore, experiment and engage with actual scientists in the field. It was crucial to us to transition what we do to an online forum to cater to the kids at home who are hungry now more than ever for hands-on, tangible learning.”

As a graduate student at Duquesne University, Dr. Andre Samuel observed a notable racial disparity of African American individuals in the area holding a degree in STEM. Seeking to make a change and instill a passion in these areas, particularly among minority children and teens, he founded The Citizen Science Lab in 2015, becoming the first STEM organization in the region to be founded and led by a Black scientist. A substantial portion of The Citizen Science Lab funding comes from the Richard King Mellon Foundation who granted $125,000 in June 2020 The Richard King Mellon Foundation has invested in the competitive future and quality of life in southwestern Pennsylvania since 1947.

The Citizen Science Lab Cyber Summer Camps will utilize kits and videos that allot students 2-3 hours of exploration per day, with a schedule that is unique to each student. Students may also partake in voluntary 1-hour check-ins with instructors.

Each student will receive:

A complete kit of materials and instructions to complete STEM activities and experiments.

Opportunities to ask The CSL’s educators questions regarding programming.

Access to videos from The CSL’s educators, online resources and interactive activities for learning.

Cyber Summer Camps include:

Electronic Exploration (Ages 12-16)

Adventures on Earth Online (Ages 6-10)

Microbes Around Us (Ages 10-14)

Cyber Ponics (Ages 10-14)

Space Cyber Camp (Ages 6-10)

preCHEM Lab (Ages 6-10)

Registration for all camps is open. To learn more and register, please visit: https://www.thecitizensciencelab.org/cybersummercamp.

About The Citizen Science Lab

The Citizen Science Lab is a nonprofit hands-on laboratory where inquisitive minds and science-enthusiasts can explore the life sciences. We are open to everyone to observe and analyze through discovery-based learning and STEM enrichment. To learn more, visit https://www.thecitizensciencelab.org/.

Dr. Andre Samuel

Founder, President, CEO

The Citizen Science Lab

asamuel@thecitizensciencelab.org