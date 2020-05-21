The Aliera Companies Donates Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Administrator--The Aliera Companies (Aliera) today announced it has donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA).

During the current health care crisis, the Aliera Companies feels it has a genuine responsibility to contribute to the safety of patients, their families and the medical professionals caring for these patients. When searching for masks to maintain the safety of Aliera employees and its clients, the company had the opportunity to purchase a significant quantity of extra masks, and when considering the best choice with whom to share, CHOA immediately came to mind. “Our company is grateful to have the opportunity to offer support to such a wonderful organization, especially during the current worldwide pandemic,” said Shelley Steele, CEO of the Aliera Companies. “Children’s has been a focal point of Atlanta for over one-hundred years, and along with the other great institutions around our nation, we’re so appreciative of their efforts to make our community a better, and safer, place”.

CHOA’s medical staff are specifically trained to treat children and adolescents, and Aliera believes there is nothing more important than protecting future generations from COVID-19 and other problematic infections. Aliera is confident this donation of quality PPE will be put to great use in protecting immunocompromised children and their families from COVID-19; the company also hopes this will serve as a small token of appreciation for the incredible work that CHOA does for the Atlanta community and beyond.

About Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

At Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, doctors, nurses and staff are specially trained to care for children under the age of 21. From colorful, friendly waiting rooms to equipment that fits patients of all sizes, every detail is designed specifically for kids.

About The Aliera Companies

At the Aliera Companies, we create better, more efficient ways to do business. Through various partners and subsidiaries, the company is a top provider of innovative solutions, from IT platforms, to health care delivery systems. The Aliera Companies is focused on the unique aspects of providing a full spectrum of revolutionary services to businesses and organizations that fit every need and budget. The company offers state-of-the-art technology platforms, top-performing sales teams, creative marketing and advertising, and streamlined management services. Founded in 2015, the company has grown exponentially over the past five years and currently employs more than 270. For more information, please visit AlieraCompanies.com.

