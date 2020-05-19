TELUS and NortonLifeLock Help Canadians Protect their Devices, Data and Identity from Cybercriminals

Exclusive to all TELUS Internet customers at launch, NortonLifeLock products offer comprehensive protection for consumers’ connected devices, online privacy and identity

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU), a world-leading communications and information technology company and NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today launched TELUS Online Security, which features Norton™ 360 Basic and Norton™ 360 with LifeLock™ Basic Plus providing key cyber safety, device security and online privacy services.

“ Our customers’ safety and well-being are of the utmost importance to TELUS. Leveraging our PureFibre network, the #1 network for speed and reliability, TELUS SmartHome Security is a leader in physical security, and now with TELUS Online Security, we are making it easier than ever to help our customers proactively safeguard their data, devices, and online privacy,” said Zainul Mawji, President of Home Solutions at TELUS. “ NortonLifeLock has a stellar track record of helping protect consumers’ devices and online privacy, and we’re incredibly proud to be the first to bring their identity protection and identity restoration services to Canada.”

According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, Canadians lost $98 million to fraud in 2019 alone, with the most profitable scam, spear phishing – where scammers pretend to be from legitimate sources to convince businesses or individuals to send them money – cost Canadians $21.4 million1. We can only expect this number to rise as cybercriminals continue to prey on consumers.

“ We are on a mission to help consumers take control of their Cyber Safety around the world,” said Samir Kapuria, President of NortonLifeLock. “ Unfortunately, there is no honor with identity thieves, as they are exploiting global events to trick consumers into giving away their personal and financial information across a myriad of scams, fake websites and malware. We are excited to work with TELUS on the mission to bring our cyber safety capabilities across security, identity restoration and privacy into the TELUS Online Security Plans enabling more people to better safeguard their devices and personal data, as well as provide full-service identity theft restoration help.”

Key features in TELUS Online Security plans include:

Norton 360 Basic

Device Security: Real-time protection for up to two devices: PCs, Macs, smartphones or tablets against ransomware, viruses, spyware, malware and other online threats

Advanced security helps protect your private and financial information when online Smart Firewall: Helps protect your device and data from malicious attacks and intrusive eyes by monitoring and blocking suspicious network traffic

Helps protect your device and data from malicious attacks and intrusive eyes by monitoring and blocking suspicious network traffic Secure VPN: Access your favorite apps and websites when connecting to Wi-Fi at home or on-the-go with the reassurance of bank-grade encryption with Secure VPN

Access your favorite apps and websites when connecting to Wi-Fi at home or on-the-go with the reassurance of bank-grade encryption with Secure VPN Password Manager: Create, store and manage your passwords, credit card information and other credentials online – safely and securely

Create, store and manage your passwords, credit card information and other credentials online – safely and securely PC SafeCam: Alerts subscribers to attempts to access their webcam and blocks those who are not authorized to access it

Alerts subscribers to attempts to access their webcam and blocks those who are not authorized to access it Dark Web Monitoring § powered by LifeLock: We monitor and notify you if we find your personal information on the dark web

Norton 360 with LifeLock Basic Plus

All the features of Norton 360 Basic

One-Bureau Credit Monitoring 1 : We monitor key changes to your credit file at a leading credit bureau and alert you to help detect fraud

We monitor key changes to your credit file at a leading credit bureau and alert you to help detect fraud Credit Score & Report 2,3 : Gives you online access annually to pull your credit score and report from a leading credit bureau

Gives you online access annually to pull your credit score and report from a leading credit bureau Full-Service Identity Restoration and Identity Theft Reimbursement Coverage†††: Should you become a victim of identity theft after obtaining this service, an Identity Restoration Specialist will be dedicated to your case from start to finish, to help restore your identity. Additionally, Reimbursement for Personal Expenses plus Coverage for Lawyers & Experts, if needed, with a limit up to $25,000 to help restore your identity. †††

For more information, please visit telus.com/onlinesecurity.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.7 billion in annual revenue and 15.2 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $700 million and 1.3 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety. NortonLifeLock is dedicated to helping secure the devices, identities, online privacy, and home and family needs of nearly 50 million consumers, providing them with a trusted ally in a complex digital world. For more information, please visit www.nortonlifelock.com.

*No one can prevent all identity theft or cyber crime.

1 “Top 10 Frauds of 2019,” Canadian Fraud Centre, https://antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/features-vedette/10-frauds-fraudes-eng.htm

2 If your plan includes credit reports, scores, and/or credit monitoring features ("Credit Features"), two requirements must be met to receive said features: (i) your identity must be successfully verified with TransUnion; and (ii) TransUnion must be able to locate your credit file that contains sufficient credit history information. IF THESE REQUIREMENTS ARE NOT MET YOU WILL NOT RECEIVE CREDIT FEATURES FROM TRANSUNION. You will receive Credit Features once the verification process is successfully completed. Any credit monitoring from TransUnion will take several days to begin after your successful plan enrollment.

3 CreditVision credit score is based on TransUnion data. Third parties use may use many different types of credit scores to assess your creditworthiness

§ Dark Web Monitoring Powered by LifeLock™ in the Norton 360 Basic plan (without LifeLock) defaults to monitor your email address only. Log in to your Norton account to enter more information for monitoring purposes.

††† The Identity Theft Reimbursement Coverage, with a limit of up to $25,000 for Basic Plus, is underwritten and administered by American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida, an Assurant company. Please refer to the actual policies for terms, conditions, and exclusions of coverage. Coverage may not be available in all jurisdictions. Review the Summary of Benefits under the Insurance Coverage (Canada) here.

