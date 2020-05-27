Telidyne Provides an Update on Acquisition of Ducon

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$TLDN #TLDN--Telidyne, Inc (the “Company”) (OTC: TLDN), an emerging technology company announced today that its previously announced acquisition in Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd (“DUCON”) could not be completed since the Company could not receive an approval from the Indian authorities for this purchase.

About Telidyne, Inc.

Telidyne Inc is a rapidly growing technology company which is disrupting ecommerce by developing its mobile App, TELIBIT for digital financial transactions and also providing customized software development to a wide variety of companies. Telidyne's management is experienced, versatile and committed to excellence. They have an ongoing record of successfully building large and profitable enterprises that deliver shareholder value.

Telidyne Inc.

Aron Govil: Tel: +1-646-383-3700

Email: info@telidyne.com