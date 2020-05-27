BusinessWire

Telidyne Provides an Update on Acquisition of Ducon

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$TLDN #TLDN--Telidyne, Inc (the “Company”) (OTC: TLDN), an emerging technology company announced today that its previously announced acquisition in Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd (“DUCON”) could not be completed since the Company could not receive an approval from the Indian authorities for this purchase.


About Telidyne, Inc.

Telidyne Inc is a rapidly growing technology company which is disrupting ecommerce by developing its mobile App, TELIBIT for digital financial transactions and also providing customized software development to a wide variety of companies. Telidyne's management is experienced, versatile and committed to excellence. They have an ongoing record of successfully building large and profitable enterprises that deliver shareholder value.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in this news release’s forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Contacts

Telidyne Inc.
Aron Govil: Tel: +1-646-383-3700
Email: info@telidyne.com

