Teledyne e2v HiRel Adds New Rad-Tolerant Mixer to its RF Product Line

At Satellite 2020, company launches Double-Balanced Mixer for K- and Ka-band space applications

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne e2v HiRel today announced a new addition to its RF product portfolio, a radiation tolerant, passive diode Double-Balanced Mixer for operation from 18-46 GHz.

The new product, model TDMX011037, offers engineers in the space design community a mixer with very low conversion loss, high linearity, and a wide IF bandwidth MMIC for K- and Ka-band communication links. This kind of RF mixer is also ideally suited for use in designing an up- or down-conversion stage in signal chains for radar, satellite transponders, and related RF communications circuits deployed in electronic warfare applications.

For more information, visit Teledyne booth #708 at the Satellite 2020 show in Washington, DC March 9-12th, 2020.

The rad-tolerant mixer in die form is electrically screened to meet datasheet parameters and each wafer lot has been qualified per MIL-PRF-38534 Class K for use in demanding, high-reliability space environments. Importantly, as a passive mixer, it does not require one or more supply voltages as do its active-mixer counterparts.

“This new mixer continues to expand our HiRel RF product family and underscores our ongoing commitment to building the most comprehensive RF portfolio available," said Mont Taylor, VP of Business Development at Teledyne e2v HiRel.

The double-balanced circuitry delivers outstanding port isolation while the internal 50-ohm matching simplifies its application for customer ease-of-use.

Notable specifications of the new mixer include:

Low Conversion Loss: 6.5 dB

High Linearity: 20 dBm IIP3

Wide IF Bandwidth: dc to 20 GHz

Die Size: 1.15 x 0.97 x 0.10 mm

RoHS Compliant

The mixer is also a good fit for test and measurement, microwave radio, and long term GEO-Sat space applications. The product line is now available for order and shipment.

ABOUT TELEDYNE E2V HIREL ELECTRONICS

Teledyne e2v innovations lead developments in space, transportation, defense, and industrial markets. Teledyne e2v’s unique approach involves listening to the market and application challenges of customers and partnering with them to provide innovative standard, semi-custom or fully-custom solutions, bringing increased value to their systems. For more information, visit http://www.tdehirel.com.

ABOUT TELEDYNE DEFENSE ELECTRONICS

Serving Defense, Space and Commercial sectors worldwide, Teledyne Defense Electronics offers a comprehensive portfolio of highly engineered solutions that meet your most demanding requirements in the harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf product offerings, our diverse product lines meet emerging needs for key applications for avionics, energetics, electronic warfare, missiles, radar, satcom, space, and test and measurement . www.teledynedefelec.com. TDE is a business unit of Teledyne Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. www.teledyne.com.

