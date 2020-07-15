BusinessWire

TechTarget Wins 29 National and Regional Online Editorial Awards from American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE)

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on TechTarget Wins 29 National and Regional Online Editorial Awards from American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE)

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading technology media and purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services company TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT) today announced that it won 29 National and New England Region digital awards from the American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE). TechTarget was one of the major online technology media winners at this year’s regional and national award announcement ceremonies in late June.


Overall, TechTarget won 8 Gold awards, 10 Silver awards and 11 Bronze awards this year:

National (9)

Gold

Silver

Bronze

New England Region (20)

Gold

Silver

Bronze

This latest recognition adds to the 300+ awards TechTarget has received for business and editorial merit and reflects the Company’s ongoing commitment to editorial excellence.

“We are very proud to once again be recognized by ASBPE,” said Michael Cotoia, CEO of TechTarget. “These awards represent one of the most prestigious honors you can receive in the B2B publishing industry and the results are a reflection of the resources and commitment TechTarget dedicates to producing the highest quality editorial year after year.”

“At a time when audience interest is evolving and changing, our writers and editors are continually focused on developing the most informative content to help buyers navigate today’s complex technology landscape,” said Rebecca Kitchens, SVP of Market Development and Publishing, TechTarget. “It is this content that allows us to continually attract, engage and capture the intent of the most qualified, active enterprise technology buyers across the Web.”

ASBPE is the professional association for full-time and freelance editors, writers, and designers employed in the business, trade, and specialty press. The annual ASBPE Regional and National Awards honor the hard work and commitment to excellence by trade publication editors and graphic designers.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

(C) 2020 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks and SearchCIO.com, SearchCloudComputing.com, SearchDataManagement.com, SearchEnterpriseAI.com, SearchHRSoftware.com, SearchITOperations.com, SearchSecurity.com, SearchStorage.com, SearchServerVirtualization.com, SearchSoftwareQulaity.com, SearchUnifiedCommunications.com, SearchVirtualDesktop.com, Storage Magazine and TheServerSide.com are trademarks of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


Contacts

Garrett Mann
Director of Corporate Communications
TechTarget, Inc.
617-431-9371
gmann@techtarget.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

TTN Fleet Solutions Addresses COVID-19 Regarding Trucking Industry

Posted on Author Business Wire

ARGYLE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Maintenance–Transportation Executives continue to actively monitor the COVID-19 virus and its impact on the supply chain, as well as the global economy. With nationwide closures of large gatherings, schools, churches, …
BusinessWire

 Intel Works with University of Pennsylvania in Using Privacy-Preserving AI to Identify Brain Tumors

Posted on Author Business Wire

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–What’s New: Intel Labs and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (Penn Medicine) are co-developing technology to enable a federation of 29 international healthcare and research instituti…
BusinessWire

Semperis Selected as SC Media 2020 Trust Award Finalist

Posted on Author Business Wire

Semperis recognized in Best Business Continuity / Disaster Recovery Solution category
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semperis, the leader in identity-driven cyber resilience, today announced that Semperis Active Directory Forest Recovery (ADFR) has been …