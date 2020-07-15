TechTarget Wins 29 National and Regional Online Editorial Awards from American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE)

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading technology media and purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services company TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT) today announced that it won 29 National and New England Region digital awards from the American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE). TechTarget was one of the major online technology media winners at this year’s regional and national award announcement ceremonies in late June.

Overall, TechTarget won 8 Gold awards, 10 Silver awards and 11 Bronze awards this year:

National (9)

Gold

SearchVirtualDesktop.com™ – Trade Show/Conference Coverage

Silver

SearchHRSoftware.com™ – News Analysis

TheServerSide.com™ – Original Web Commentary

Bronze

New England Region (20)

Gold

SearchCIO.com – Q&A

SearchHRSoftware.com – News Analysis

SearchSecurity.com – Web Microsite/Special Section (Non-Trade Show/Conference)

SearchUnifiedCommunications.com – Enterprise News Story

SearchVirtualDesktop.com – Trade Show/Conference Coverage

Storage Magazine – Regular Column, Staff-Written

TheServerSide.com – Original Web Commentary

Silver

SearchCloudComputing.com™ – Photo Gallery/Slide Show

SearchDataManagement.com™ – News Analysis

SearchSecurity.com – Impact/Investigative

SearchSecurity.com – Web Feature Series

SearchSecurity.com – Web Feature Article

SearchServerVirtualization.com™ – Trade Show/Conference Coverage

SearchStorage.com™ – Enterprise News Story

Storage Magazine – E-Zine

Bronze

SearchAWS.com – Web How-To Article

SearchCIO.com – Enterprise News Story

SearchEnterpriseAI.com™ – Online Single Topic Coverage by a Team

SearchITOperations.com™ – Impact/Investigative

SearchSoftwareQuality.com™ – Podcast

This latest recognition adds to the 300+ awards TechTarget has received for business and editorial merit and reflects the Company’s ongoing commitment to editorial excellence.

“We are very proud to once again be recognized by ASBPE,” said Michael Cotoia, CEO of TechTarget. “These awards represent one of the most prestigious honors you can receive in the B2B publishing industry and the results are a reflection of the resources and commitment TechTarget dedicates to producing the highest quality editorial year after year.”

“At a time when audience interest is evolving and changing, our writers and editors are continually focused on developing the most informative content to help buyers navigate today’s complex technology landscape,” said Rebecca Kitchens, SVP of Market Development and Publishing, TechTarget. “It is this content that allows us to continually attract, engage and capture the intent of the most qualified, active enterprise technology buyers across the Web.”

ASBPE is the professional association for full-time and freelance editors, writers, and designers employed in the business, trade, and specialty press. The annual ASBPE Regional and National Awards honor the hard work and commitment to excellence by trade publication editors and graphic designers.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

(C) 2020 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks and SearchCIO.com, SearchCloudComputing.com, SearchDataManagement.com, SearchEnterpriseAI.com, SearchHRSoftware.com, SearchITOperations.com, SearchSecurity.com, SearchStorage.com, SearchServerVirtualization.com, SearchSoftwareQulaity.com, SearchUnifiedCommunications.com, SearchVirtualDesktop.com, Storage Magazine and TheServerSide.com are trademarks of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Garrett Mann

Director of Corporate Communications

TechTarget, Inc.

617-431-9371

gmann@techtarget.com