TeamDynamix Named SIIA Business Technology Product CODiE Award Finalist for IT Service Management (ITSM)

TeamDynamix earns prestigious industry recognition

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CODiE20--TeamDynamix has been named a 2020 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the IT Service Management category. Finalists represent the best products, technologies, and services in software, information and business technology. TeamDynamix offers IT Service Management (ITSM) together with Project Portfolio Management (PPM) on one platform.

Direct feedback from the judges highlights the flexibility, ease of use and completeness of the platform:

‘highly configurable – without any coding or scripting’

‘easy to learn, easy to adopt’

‘self-service portal that can be easily branded or tailored’

‘can be used with projects for better control of resources’

‘full support for ITIL, includes asset management & discovery’

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. TeamDynamix was honored as one of 150 finalists across the 41 business technology categories.

“The 2020 CODiE Award finalists join a long and distinguished history of innovative products and services destined to transform the way we do business. We congratulate all of our finalists and look forward to seeing their impact across the B2B market for years to come,” said Jeff Joseph, President of SIIA.

“We are honored to be a CODiE Finalist,” states Andrew Graf, Chief Product Officer for TeamDynamix. “Our philosophy is to remove friction and hassles for our customers. That is why we built this platform to offer full life-cycle support for IT Service & Project Management without any coding or scripting. The entire platform can be configured to user requirements without technical resources including the ability to create end-user portals for support services that are tailored to each customer’s brand.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors evaluate assigned products during the first-round review. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists which accounts for 80% of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Business Technology category winners will be announced May 18 during an online winner announcement ceremony.

About TeamDynamix

TeamDynamix offers Service and Project Management together on a single cloud-based platform. TeamDynamix transforms IT from order taker to strategic innovator. Organizations leverage the solution to improve IT maturity, optimize resources and deliver enhanced end-user service. TeamDynamix offers IT Service Management (ITSM), Project Portfolio Management (PPM) and Enterprise Service Management (ESM) together on a single platform. More at TeamDynamix.com, @TDXBuzz, LinkedIn.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

