TCS iON™ Offers Free Access to Virtual Classrooms to Educators Across the U.S.

Tata Consultancy Services’ iON Digital Glass Room Enables Educators to Securely Transition to Remote Digital Learning Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

NEW YORK & MUMBAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TCS iON™, a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, announced that in the wake of COVID-19 and closure of schools and colleges, it is offering access to the TCS iON Digital Glass Room, a virtual learning platform, free of cost to educational institutions in the US until March 31, 2021. The platform, already available in Europe and India, enables educators and students to connect in a secure virtual environment, moving lessons from classrooms to interactive digital glass rooms.

The TCS iON Digital Glass Room is a web-based digital education platform for schools and universities, empowering educators to engage with students in real-time by uploading and sharing their own school lessons, videos, worksheets, assignments and assessments, and using interactive methods like polls, debates, quizzes, surveys, and more. TCS will provide the initial digital training and support to help institutions get up and running in a matter of hours.

Registered educational institutions can leverage easy-to-use templates for student and teacher data collection that is loaded into the secure platform for every classroom instance. The platform supports a wide set of pedagogies, along with integration with vendors providing a range of video session features.

“TCS iON Digital Glass Room is a secure, user-friendly platform that empowers academic institutions and educators to continue with the coursework even when students can’t physically be present in a classroom. The ability to use their own lesson plans and interaction style will limit any disruption and confusion, and enable uninterrupted education into the 2021 school year,” said Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head, TCS iON.

TCS iON Digital Glass Room is currently being made available globally to educational institutes of all types, regardless of the medium of instruction, Board/University affiliation or size. Interested schools and higher education organizations can register for the platform by going to https://www.tcsion.com/Glassroom.

About TCS iON™

TCS iON™ is a strategic business unit of Tata Consultancy Services focused in enabling institutions, government departments and organizations from multiple industry sectors to be efficient in their recruitment/admissions process, learning, skilling and overall business operations with the use of ‘Phygital’ platforms. These are platforms that overlay digital technologies over physical assets. TCS iON™ delivers this with a unique IT-as-a-Service model, serving clients with the help of best practices gained through TCS’ global experience, deep domestic market exposure along with industry-leading technology expertise.

For more information log in to www.tcsion.com.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 448,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

To stay up to date on TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.

