Target to Offer Free Two-Day Shipping

rTarget Corporation announced it will offer Free 2-Day Shipping to all guests on hundreds of thousands of items, with no minimum purchase and no membership required, beginning Nov. 1.

“We want to make the busy holiday season easier for our guests so they can spend more time with their family and friends,” said Target CEO Brian Cornell. “From same-day delivery with Shipt, Drive Up, Free 2-Day Shipping and more, no other retailer can match the convenient delivery options that Target will offer this season. When you combine these services with our incredible assortment of exclusive brands, everyday low prices and skilled team, I’m confident Target will be America’s easiest and most enjoyable place to shop for the holidays and beyond.”

Free 2-Day Shipping

In March 2018, Target announced the availability of Free 2-Day Shipping on hundreds of thousands of items for guests who spend $35 or use a REDcard. This holiday season, for the first time, the retailer will offer Free 2-Day Shipping to all guests on hundreds of thousands of items, beginning Nov. 1, with no minimum purchase or membership required. During peak periods, if Free 2-Day Shipping is not available, Target will offer guests free standard shipping. The retailer will offer guests free shipping through Dec. 22.

Walmart also offers free shipping on thousands of items on orders over $35. Amazon has free shipping on orders over $25 and free two-day shipping for its Prime members who pay a $119 annual fee or $12.99 per month.

Nationwide Same-Day Delivery with Shipt

Target customers in hundreds of markets across 46 states can have their groceries, gifts for family and friends, decorations and more, delivered to their doorstep in as little as one hour with Shipt. Guests place an order through the Shipt app or Shipt.com and choose from more than 55,000 Target products. Then, Shipt shoppers head to a local Target store to complete the order and deliver it to the guest’s door.

Target acquired Shipt last December for $550 million.

Expansion of Drive Up

In addition to offering convenient at-home delivery nationwide with Shipt, the retailer announced the expansion of its top-rated Drive Up service to nearly 1,000 stores by the end of October, ahead of schedule. With busy holiday schedules, Drive Up offers a convenient shopping solution for guests on the go. Guests place an order in the Target app and have their purchases brought to their car by a team member. Orders are ready within an hour, and are delivered to guests’ cars within two minutes of their arrival in the parking lot. Target makes more than 250,000 items available, including holiday décor, the season’s hottest gifts, household must-haves for out-of-town visitors, and more.

Target’s Fulfillment Offerings

With the expansion of Shipt and Drive Up, Target offers the broadest range of fulfillment options in retail. In addition to Free 2-Day Shipping, options include: