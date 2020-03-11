Tanium Named One of the 2020 Best Workplaces in Technology by FORTUNE and Great Place to Work®

Tanium earned the No.4 spot in its first year of qualifying for “Best Workplaces in Technology” ranking

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tanium, provider of unified endpoint management and security built for the world's most demanding IT environments, today announced that it has been named one of the 2020 Best Workplaces in Technology by FORTUNE Magazine and Great Place to Work®. Tanium ranked #4 in the “medium company” category.

" We are honored to be named one of the Best Workplaces in Technology for 2020,” said Orion Hindawi, Tanium co-founder and co-CEO. " We believe that our core values are the foundation on which our company’s culture is built, and the driving force behind our continued growth and success. This award reflects our strong commitment to creating a positive and fulfilling workplace environment for our team members.”

This year’s list of Best Workplaces in Technology is based on survey feedback representing more than 300,000 employees, with respondents rating their workplace culture on 60-plus elements of the workplace. These elements include trust in managers, compensation, fairness, camaraderie and workplace traits linked to innovation.

The Best Workplaces in Technology list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE. Over the past year, Tanium also ranked 10th on the “100 Best Medium Workplaces” list, 8th on the “Best Workplaces in the Bay Area” list, and 18th on the UK’s Best Workplaces list.

“ Our people are the core of our company, our biggest asset and our strongest competitive advantage,” said Bina Chaurasia, Chief People Officer at Tanium. “ Participation in Best Workplace™ allows us to measure our culture against the best in the world. People come to Tanium to do the best work of their careers because they are inspired by our mission and want to be part of a culture in which teamwork, integrity and an unstoppable spirit make up our core values.”

Tanium continues to be in a position of strength uncommon for companies in security and IT. As of January 31, 2020 (fiscal year end 2019), revenue grew over 50% year over year, exceeding $430 million, with double-digit adjusted EBITDA and Operating Cash Flow margins.

Tanium currently employs nearly 1,500 employees globally and continues to look for smart and tenacious people who are inspired by its mission to help some of the world’s largest enterprises and governments solve their hardest IT challenges.

