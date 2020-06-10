Tamron Introduces the 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD Lens; Learn More at B&H Photo Video

Photography News: Tamron has announced its new 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD Lens—an all-in-one zoom for full-frame Sony E-mount cameras that boasts the widest maximum aperture in its class.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Lenses--B&H is excited to announce the Tamron 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD Lens. An all-in-one that covers wide-angle to telephoto ranges for full-frame and APS-C Sony E-mount cameras, this lens also offers an impressive maximum aperture of f/2.8 at its widest setting of 28mm.

Tamron 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD Lens for Sony E

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1568708-REG/tamron_a071_28_200mm_f_2_8_5_6_di_iii.html

Highlights

E-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Aperture Range: f/2.8 to f/32

RXD Stepping AF Motor

Moisture-Resistant Construction

Fluorine Coating

Zoom Lock Switch

Rounded 7-Blade Diaphragm

Tamron’s latest all in one zoom lens features moisture-resistant construction, a small form factor (it’s only 4.6″ long), fluorine lens coatings, RXD silent AF focusing motors, and complete integration with Sony camera features and functions.

