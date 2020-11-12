Talkspace Announces Acquisition of Leading Relationship Counseling App Lasting

President of Talkspace Mark Hirschhorn Calls Addition “First of Many” in Company’s Expanding Suite of Services

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Talkspace, the global leader in telebehavioral health, announced today that it has acquired Lasting, the leading relationship counseling app, in the latest move on behalf of the company’s ongoing commitment to expand the telebehavioral health services available on the Talkspace platform. Lasting provides convenient, affordable access to resources to support couples and tailors content to their unique needs. The service has broken down barriers to traditional counseling, including time and cost. Now, the service will become an offering accessible to all Talkspace customers.

Lasting’s guided couples counseling program was based on decades of research from the nation's leading marriage researchers and consists of customized assessments and exercises. The company was founded in 2017 within The Knot Worldwide, by Entrepreneur-in-Residence and certified relationship educator Steven Dziedzic with a simple mission: to help people love better.

“Lasting, like Talkspace, deeply believes in the idea that technology can be leveraged to help people live healthier, happier lives,” said Mark Hirschhorn, Talkspace President. “Over the years, the Lasting team has used science and data to help couples better understand and connect with one another, leading to better marriages, stronger overall health and improved quality of life. We’re thrilled to welcome Lasting into the Talkspace family, in what will be the first of many additions to the world’s leading telebehavioral health platform.”

All employees of Lasting have become Talkspace employees and the service launched as part of the Talkspace platform as of November 2, 2020. Lasting founder Steven Dziedzic is now SVP of Lasting, continuing to lead day-to-day operations for the business. He reports directly to Talkspace Chief of Staff Michaela Yule.

“We are so pleased to be joining Talkspace, a company that has consistently demonstrated the immense capacity of telebehavioral health to better lives, particularly during these challenging times,” said Lasting founder Steven Dziedzic. “With this move, we will be able to continue providing our industry-leading service to millions of more couples, with the added support of an innovative leader like Talkspace.”

About Talkspace

Talkspace is a telebehavioral healthcare company. Its signature psychotherapy product connects individual users with a network of thousands of licensed therapists through an easy-to-use and HIPAA-compliant web and mobile platform. With Talkspace, users can send their dedicated therapists unlimited text, video, picture and audio messages from anywhere, at any time. Therapists engage with clients daily, 5 days a week. Talkspace also provides psychiatry services and prescription fulfillment, adolescent therapy and couples counseling. For more information about Talkspace, please visit https://www.talkspace.com.

About Lasting

Lasting, the No. 1 relationship counseling app, provides couples with easy access to marriage health resources. Lasting's first product is a simple, app-based program that helps couples build healthier, happier marriages in a few minutes a day. Lasting was founded by New York-based entrepreneur Steve Dziedzic, the first Entrepreneur-in-Residence at The Knot Worldwide, the global leader in digital wedding planning with a family of brands that inspire, inform and celebrate people as they move through life’s biggest milestones. To find out more about Lasting, visit getlasting.com.

