Taco Bell Selects Grubhub for National Delivery

Taco Bell is signing up with Chicago-based Grubhub for nationwide delivery, beating out competing delivery services Uber Eats and Doordash.

And for a limited time, all Taco Bell orders over $12.00 come with free delivery excluding tax.

To ensure faster delivery, Taco Bell has integrated its point-of-sale system directly into the Grubhub app, which means pickup is timed to the moment an order is ready, helping Taco Bell items like Bean Burritos and Crunchwrap Supremes make it to the doorstep hot, fresh and Fire Sauce-ready. Grubhub is also bringing more drivers to areas with Taco Bell restaurants to meet anticipated demand.

“We are thrilled because our expanded Grubhub delivery access for our Taco Bell customers will help satisfy their cravings with the delicious Taco Bell they already know and love, whenever, wherever and however they want it,” said President of Taco Bell, North America, Julie Felss Masino. “Our approach to delivery is a recipe for success all around, not only benefiting our customers but also our team members, franchisees and Grubhub drivers, by streamlining how orders hit our kitchens and when they are picked up.”

Fans looking to enjoy their favorite menu items at home can jump onto tacobell.com and plug in their zip code before being directed to Grubhub, or go directly to Grubhub.com or the Grubhub app to place their order at the nearest restaurant with delivery available. A U.S. partnership between Yum! Brands and Grubhub was announced in 2018, to accelerate online ordering for pickup and delivery. The unique partnership continues to flourish as Taco Bell expands its nationwide footprint and Grubhub enters new markets, giving fans access to their favorite food items and delivering them straight to their door.

“We’ve been working towards the moment of nationwide Taco Bell delivery since we first announced our partnership with Yum! Brands last year, and we’re excited that it is now a reality,” said Seth Priebatsch, Head of Enterprise Restaurants, Grubhub. “Diners can now order delivery from thousands of Taco Bell locations across the country, granting access to famous classics like Cheesy Gordita Crunch and Nacho Fries – when they want it, where they want it – more convenient than ever.”

Taco Bell is a division of Yum Brands with 6,446 locations in the U.S.