Symago SymRx IVR App Now Available in Epic App Orchard

​GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Symago, a leading provider of Interactive Voice Response (IVR) solutions, announced today the entry of SymRx™, a complete IVR solution for pharmacies, into Epic’s App Orchard program. SymRx is designed to be robust, scalable, and customizable in order to meet the unique requirements of pharmacies and patient care. ​

“We are very excited to be a part of Epic’s App Orchard program. SymRx started as a traditional IVR application and has adapted to the rapidly changing landscape in how patients prefer to interact with pharmacies. This now includes evolving technologies, such as text messaging and email notification,” said Emily Wang, President of Symago.

“Hospitals and health systems with ambulatory pharmacies around the country are converting to our SymRx pharmacy IVR solution to better integrate in-house outpatient/retail pharmacy services into their care delivery models,” said David Potts, Director of Business Development. “Our pharmacy partners rely on SymRx to provide robust inbound and outbound communication by voice and text with patients and providers alike. Medication compliance is a key performance measure that our customers care about and the integration and experience Symago has gained with Epic has allowed us to help our customers realize their goals of system reliability, operational efficiency and the ability to provide exceptional service through Refill Ready, Refill Reminder and Return-to-Stock notifications.”

The Epic App Orchard is a marketplace for apps that are developed by third-party vendors using Epic’s APIs. SymRx is now officially published and available to all Epic customers in the App Orchard. To learn more and access the app, please visit AppOrchard.epic.com and search for ‘SymRx’.

Founded in 2001, Symago (www.symago.com) specializes in internet and telephony-based computer technologies that help businesses provide cutting-edge service to their customers while streamlining overhead costs. Our team of dedicated professionals delivers maximum return on our clients' technology investment.

