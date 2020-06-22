Swagelok Company Expands in Asia-Pacific Region to Support Growing Market

Company creates new business organization, appoints VP, expands manufacturing operations

SOLON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#fluidsystem--Swagelok Company, a global developer and manufacturer of fluid system solutions, is showcasing its commitment to growth in the Asia-Pacific region by investing strategically in measures designed to help regional customers overcome business challenges, and meet the pace of demand in a competitive marketplace. Recent investments have included the appointment of a vice president with strong business development experience in Asia, the dedication of a new regional office in Singapore, and an extensive expansion of the company’s manufacturing plant in Changshu, China.

"It is an exciting time to work at Swagelok as companies across the globe seek more services and support from our company,” says Steve Sparkes, Swagelok’s recently appointed vice president, Asia-Pacific. “We want to position customers in the world's fastest-growing economic region to succeed in the long term, and thus we are expanding not only our manufacturing capacity, but local technical capabilities, field service support, and Swagelok® custom solutions. We look forward to leveraging our expertise and production capabilities to further enable the rapid growth we are seeing across the region—from the semiconductor industry to the construction market and beyond.”

Sparkes—who has spent 23 years making a positive business impact through business development, engineering, and leadership positions with Swagelok London, Swagelok Indonesia, and Swagelok corporate—leads Swagelok’s dedicated Asia-Pacific business organization from the company’s new regional office in Singapore. The Asia-Pacific team works in partnership with Swagelok’s local authorized sales and service centers to provide customers in the region with technical support, training, advice, and reliable products needed to operate safely, efficiently, and profitably in fast-paced, demanding marketplaces.

Swagelok also recently celebrated the completion of a 7,400 m2 manufacturing operations expansion at its Changshu, China-based facility, doubling its size and adding jobs to the local economy. With state-of-the-art equipment and manufacturing processes, the growth supports a key part of Swagelok’s global supply chain and manufacturing strategy to meet the pace of customer demand. The Changshu location additionally serves as one of Swagelok’s three technology centers in the Asia-Pacific region, enabling Swagelok to closely collaborate with customers and extend more value through engineering resources, including design optimization and advanced fabrication and assembly capabilities.

Moving forward, Swagelok will continue to work in partnership with local sales and service centers that are investing in growing the company’s technical and field engineering resources within the region. This ensures the company remains well-equipped to evolve alongside key industries driving sustained growth in the region. For more information about Swagelok’s global operations, visit swagelok.com.

About Swagelok

Swagelok Company is an approximately $2 billion privately held developer of fluid system products, assemblies, and services for the oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, semiconductor, and transportation industries. Headquartered in Solon, Ohio, U.S.A., Swagelok serves customers through 200 sales and service centers in 70 countries, supported by the expertise of 5,500 corporate associates at 20 manufacturing facilities and five global technology centers.

For more information:

North America:

Amy Johns

Communications Manager

Swagelok Company

440-649-3923

Amy.Johns@swagelok.com

Asia-Pacific:

Brendan Ryan

Regional Brand Manager

Swagelok Asia-Pacific

+65 6348 8193

Brendan.Ryan@Swagelok.com