Supermicro Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and New Stock Repurchase Authorization

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Highlights

Net sales of $762 million versus $896 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 and $800 million in the same quarter of last year.

Gross margin of 17.0% versus 13.8% in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 and 16.4% in the same quarter of last year.

Net income of $27 million versus $18 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 and $26 million in the same quarter of last year.

Diluted net income per common share of $0.49 versus $0.34 in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 and $0.51 in the same quarter of last year.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share of $0.55 versus $0.68 in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 and $0.68 in the same quarter of last year.

Cash flow from operations of $121 million and capital expenditures of $12 million.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 was 17.1%, which adds back stock-based compensation expenses of $0.5 million. Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $0.55, which adds back stock-based compensation expenses of $7.2 million, special performance bonuses of $0.1 million, and other non-recurring expenses of $0.2 million, and excludes a credit of $2.1 million from an executive SEC settlement, all net of the related tax effects.

As of September 30, 2020, total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash was $302 million and total bank debt was $36 million. Supermicro completed its previously announced $30 million share purchase program during Q1 2020.

“ We were pleased to deliver Q1 revenue above the midpoint of our guidance range in a turbulent demand environment," said Charles Liang, Chairman and CEO. " As expected, a number of our enterprise customers slowed their spending last quarter, but we are encouraged to see significant progress and growth with several high profile customers last quarter. A recent improvement in business trends gives us confidence in our outlook to resume sequential growth. We are excited about our robust pipeline of innovative products extending into the next calendar year. We believe that our Q1 results will mark a near-term bottom as we aim to re-accelerate our growth through the remainder of fiscal 2021 and drive further growth in fiscal 2022."

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance

The Company expects net sales of $780 million to $880 million, GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.25 to $0.47 and non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.35 to $0.58 for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 ending December 31, 2020. The Company’s projections for GAAP and non-GAAP net income per diluted share both assume a tax rate of approximately 16% and a fully diluted share count of 56 million shares. The outlook for Q2 of fiscal year 2021 GAAP net income per diluted share includes approximately $7.0 million in expected stock-based compensation expense that is excluded from non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

Share Repurchase Authorization

The Company also announced today that, its Board of Directors has authorized a new stock repurchase program pursuant to which the Company may repurchase up to $50 million of its common stock. The stock repurchase program is effective until October 31, 2021 or until the maximum amount of common stock is repurchased, whichever occurs first.

" The stock repurchase program reflects our ongoing commitment to creating value for shareholders," said Charles Liang, Chairman and CEO of the Company. " We are currently taking an opportunistic approach to our stock repurchases while we continue to refine our longer-term capital allocation strategy."

Stock repurchases may be made from time to time at prevailing prices in the open market, including pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan. There can be no assurance of how many shares will be repurchased, and the repurchase program may be suspended for periods or discontinued at any time. The timing and amount of any shares repurchased will be determined based on an evaluation of market conditions and other factors. Share repurchases will be funded with cash on hand.

The Company had approximately 51,782,128 shares of common stock outstanding on October 31, 2020.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical fact may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 guidance, the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 revenue marking a near-term bottom and the ability to execute on our company strategy during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including: (i) the global COVID-19 pandemic continues to present significant uncertainties for all parts of our business including our supply chain, our production operations and customer demand, (ii) our quarterly operating results may fluctuate, which could cause rapid declines in our stock price, (iii) as we increasingly target larger customers and larger sales opportunities, our customer base may become more concentrated, our cost of sales may increase, our margins may be lower and our sales may be less predictable, (iv) if we fail to meet publicly announced financial guidance or other expectations about our business, our stock could decline in value, (v) the average sales prices for our server solutions could decline if customers do not continue to purchase our latest generation products or additional components, and (vi) adverse economic conditions may harm our business. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements are contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in such filings, particularly in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP gross margin discussed in this press release adds back stock-based compensation expenses and special performance bonuses. Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share discussed in this press release adds back stock-based compensation expenses, special performance bonuses, and other non-recurring expenses, and excludes a credit from an executive SEC settlement, which are all adjusted for the related tax effects of the applicable items. Management presents non-GAAP financial measures because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the Company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the Company's financial and operational performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool, and are not intended to be an alternative to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of gross margin to non-GAAP gross margin and from diluted net income per common share to non-GAAP diluted net income per common share is included in the tables below.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (Nasdaq:SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server and storage technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions® for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its “We Keep IT Green®” initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 300,089 $ 210,533 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 322,845 403,745 Inventories 773,856 851,498 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 82,731 126,985 Total current assets 1,479,521 1,592,761 Investment in equity investee 5,025 2,703 Property, plant and equipment, net 241,852 233,785 Deferred income taxes, net 55,122 54,898 Other assets 35,173 34,499 Total assets $ 1,816,693 $ 1,918,646 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 333,359 $ 417,673 Accrued liabilities 121,710 155,401 Income taxes payable 6,325 4,700 Short-term debt 24,047 23,704 Deferred revenue 104,247 106,157 Total current liabilities 589,688 707,635 Deferred revenue, non-current 97,576 97,612 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 11,980 5,697 Other long-term liabilities 44,707 41,995 Total liabilities 743,951 852,939 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital 400,157 389,972 Treasury stock (50,491) (20,491) Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) 95 (152) Retained earnings 722,812 696,211 Total Super Micro Computer, Inc. stockholders’ equity 1,072,573 1,065,540 Noncontrolling interest 169 167 Total stockholders’ equity 1,072,742 1,065,707 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,816,693 $ 1,918,646

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Net sales $ 762,250 $ 799,804 Cost of sales 632,335 668,875 Gross profit 129,915 130,929 Operating expenses: Research and development 54,798 49,572 Sales and marketing 20,292 20,194 General and administrative 24,379 28,298 Total operating expenses 99,469 98,064 Income from operations 30,446 32,865 Other income (expense), net (841) 1,589 Interest expense (674) (552) Income before income tax provision 28,931 33,902 Income tax provision (3,660) (8,568) Share of income from equity investee, net of taxes 1,330 1,011 Net income $ 26,601 $ 26,345 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.51 $ 0.52 Diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.51 Weighted-average shares used in calculation of net income per common share: Basic 52,329 50,274 Diluted 54,426 51,704

Stock-based compensation is included in the following cost and expense categories by period (in thousands): Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Cost of sales $ 503 $ 395 Research and development 3,702 3,130 Sales and marketing 517 436 General and administrative 2,448 1,093 Stock-based compensation expense $ 7,170 $ 5,054

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 120,555 $ 5,560 Net cash used in investing activities (11,851) (13,325) Net cash used in financing activities (19,327) (1,715) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash 185 (38) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 89,562 (9,518) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 212,390 262,140 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 301,952 $ 252,622

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 GAAP GROSS PROFIT $ 129,915 $ 123,517 $ 130,929 Stock-based compensation 503 355 395 Special performance bonuses — 1,201 — Other expenses 20 39 — Non-GAAP GROSS PROFIT $ 130,438 $ 125,112 $ 131,324 GAAP GROSS MARGIN 17.0 % 13.8 % 16.4 % Stock-based compensation expenses 0.1 % — % — % Special performance bonuses — % 0.2 % — % Other expenses — % — % — % Non-GAAP GROSS MARGIN 17.1 % 14.0 % 16.4 % GAAP OPERATING EXPENSE $ 99,469 $ 114,089 $ 98,064 Stock-based compensation (6,667) (5,011) (4,659) Executive SEC settlement 2,122 — — Special performance bonuses (90) (16,224) — Other expenses (221) (638) — Controls remediation — (1,004) (7,660) Non-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSE $ 94,613 $ 91,212 $ 85,745 GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS $ 30,446 $ 9,428 $ 32,865 Stock-based compensation 7,170 5,366 5,054 Executive SEC settlement (2,122) — — Special performance bonuses 90 17,425 — Other expenses 241 677 — Controls remediation — 1,004 7,660 Non-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS $ 35,825 $ 33,900 $ 45,579 GAAP NET INCOME $ 26,601 $ 18,450 $ 26,345 Stock-based compensation 7,170 5,366 5,054 Executive SEC settlement (2,122) — — Special performance bonuses 90 17,425 — Other expenses 241 677 — Controls remediation — 1,004 7,660 Adjustments to tax provision (1,183) (5,101) (3,049) Non-GAAP NET INCOME $ 30,797 $ 37,821 $ 36,010 GAAP NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC $ 0.51 $ 0.35 $ 0.52 Impact of Non-GAAP adjustments 0.08 0.37 0.20 Non-GAAP NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC $ 0.59 $ 0.72 $ 0.72 GAAP NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 0.49 $ 0.34 $ 0.51 Impact of Non-GAAP adjustments 0.06 0.34 0.17 Non-GAAP NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 0.55 $ 0.68 $ 0.68 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES USED IN COMPUTING NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE BASIC – GAAP 52,329 52,240 50,274 BASIC - Non-GAAP 52,329 52,240 50,274 DILUTED – GAAP 54,426 54,218 51,704 DILUTED - Non-GAAP 55,883 55,595 53,325

