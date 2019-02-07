Super Bowl Game Draws 100.7 Million

The CBS Television Network’s coverage of Super Bowl LIII featuring the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Feb. 3 (6:32-10:05 PM, ET) posted a Total Audience Delivery of 100.7 million viewers, across all platforms including CBS Television Network, CBS Interactive, NFL digital properties, Verizon Media mobile properties and ESPN Deportes television and digital properties.

CBS only announced total viewership including streaming and didn’t say how many watched the game on regular TV. The New England Patriots won 13-3 over the Rams in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever.

Super Bowl LIII was watched on CBS in all-or-part* by 149.0 million (Persons 2+) viewers on an all-or-part basis according to Nielsen’s Fast Total Audience Estimates.

Streaming coverage of Super Bowl LIII set viewership records, with the game streamed across more platforms than ever. Across 7.5 million unique devices, up +20% from last year, viewers consumed more than 560 million total minutes of live game coverage, up +19% from last year. The average minute audience of 2.6 million viewers during the game window is up +31% year-over-year.

The live stream was available unauthenticated on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app across devices, NFL.com and the NFL app across devices, and Verizon Media mobile properties (including Yahoo Sports, Yahoo, AOL, AOL Sports and Tumblr). The game also was available to stream live via the CBS All Access subscription service and for authenticated users on ESPN Deportes digital properties.

Super Bowl Sunday delivered a record-breaking day on CBS All Access in terms of new subscriber sign-ups, unique viewers, and time spent. Sunday surpassed prior single-day records by +84% in subscriber sign-ups, +46% in unique viewers, and +76% in time spent on CBS All Access across all content and digital platforms.

The home markets of CBS Owned and Operated stations in Los Angeles and Boston scored with viewership as the most-watched Super Bowl ever on KCBS (Los Angeles) and WBZ (Boston).