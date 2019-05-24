Sun Basket Basks in $30 Million Round

SAN FRANCISCO — Sun Basket , which operates a healthy meal kit delivery service, has announced a Series E investment of $30 million led by PivotNorth Capital.

The round also included investments from Sapphire Ventures, August Capital, Founders Circle, Unilever Ventures, Baseline Ventures, Relevance Capital, Accolade Partners, and Correlation Ventures.

The funding will help Sun Basket to evolve into an omni-channel healthy eating platform by expanding their offerings to include breakfast, lunch and dinner — personalized for any lifestyle. Sun Basket is one of the fastest-growing meal delivery services in the United States, having grown at 80% CAGR over the past three years. This latest investment round brings the company’s overall funding to $125 million.

Sun Basket offers healthy meal kits shipped to most of the United States starting at $71.94 per week for meals for two people.

“We’re thrilled to have the strong support of our investors who share our vision for building the leading personalized healthy eating platform,” said Adam Zbar, CEO Sun Basket. “Food is a $1T market ripe for online disruption, and Sun Basket will continue to innovate, focusing on our customers’ top three needs: health, ease, and personalization.”

To drive continued revenue growth, Sun Basket plans to roll-out innovative healthy new food products, a highly personal AI-powered digital user experience, and strategic partnerships that drive user acquisition and brand awareness. With the best unit economics in the space, Sun Basket will utilize automation to increase margins and focus the business on its highest value revenue initiatives to further enhance the company’s profitability.

Sun Basket was founded in San Francisco in 2014 by Webby-winner Adam Zbar and Chef Justine Kelly, former Head Chef at the Slanted Door.