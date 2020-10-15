BusinessWire

Study Shows How ActiVote is Dramatically Increasing Voter Participation

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Study Shows How ActiVote is Dramatically Increasing Voter Participation

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DailyDemocracy--ActiVote announces that a 16-month study shows that ActiVote voters increase their chance of voting by 33%.


The ActiVote app is a safe space for voters who want to prepare for elections on their own terms: non-partisan, free, no ads and data that is not shared with anyone.

Co-Founder Sara Gifford said: “Too many are turned off by the onslaught of ads, phone calls, emails and texts, but when it is time to vote, they don’t know who to vote for, especially for down-ballot races. We are changing that by creating a completely personalized experience for every US voter, where they can see their ballot, make a voting plan, and see where the candidates are on the political spectrum. Knowing who believes what you believe is empowering and is leading to increased participation.”

The study shows that voter turnout increased most among irregular voters: those who normally vote in ⅓ of their elections. Research shows a key reason cited by non-voters is that they don’t know enough to cast a ballot. ActiVote is focused on removing that barrier.

ActiVote attributes its success to the voter focus of the app, not a campaign, not an advocacy group but putting the voter first. The app presents the voter with a personalized daily activity, which ranges from participating in policy surveys, making a voting plan, setting candidate preferences for an upcoming race, sharing a virtual lawn sign with friends and more. By keeping voters engaged daily, elections never come as a surprise and the voter is empowered to cast their ballot.

For the election on November 3rd, ActiVote has over 60,000 candidates for races in all states, ranging from City Council to President. It includes a political matrix showing the position on the political spectrum of over 8,000 of these candidates.

Sara Gifford says: “We want to make sure that everyone is an inspired, informed and aware voter. Democracy is important and our goal is to always put the voter first.”

About ActiVote

ActiVote is a Boston-based passion project of three retired tech executives applying their skills to improve participation in our democracy. ActiVote is funded by its founders, has no revenue and does not take outside donations to ensure non-partisan independence. For more information, visit www.activote.net.


Contacts

Sara Gifford
sara@activote.net
610-308-4487

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Global Smart Water Meter Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Badger Meter Inc. and Honeywell International Inc. | Technavio

Posted on Author Business Wire

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GlobalSmartWaterMeterMarket–The global smart water meter market is poised to grow by USD 3.94 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 127-…
BusinessWire

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Declares $0.10 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend

Posted on Author Business Wire

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 4, 2020 — Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on May 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at t…
BusinessWire

Top Samsung Galaxy S10 Cyber Monday 2019 Deals Shared by Compare Before Buying

Posted on Author Business Wire

Compare Before Buying compare the best Cyber Monday Samsung Galaxy S10+ and S10 deals of 2019 and identify savings on Galaxy S10 and S10+ smartphones
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here are the best Samsung Galaxy S10 Cyber Monday 2019 deals. Save on the Ga…