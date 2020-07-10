Students Commit to Pursuing STEM Careers During the First-Ever Virtual Chicago STEM Signing Day

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This week, two Chicago companies hosted a special event focused on the next generation of tech talent. On Thursday, July 9, the Motorola Solutions Foundation (NYSE: MSI) and Boeing (NYSE: BA) hosted the annual Chicago Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) “Signing Day” event to celebrate students from across the Chicagoland area as they made commitments to attend some of the country’s top technical schools, colleges and universities. These students will apply their talents in pursuit of STEM careers in fields such as software development, engineering and user experience design, putting themselves on the fast track for success.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event was hosted virtually, with students signing STEM “letters of intent” in advance. The event was attended by elected officials and included a keynote address by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Forty-eight students from across the Chicagoland area were selected to participate after applying through the Chicago STEM Pathways Cooperative, a Project Exploration initiative aimed at addressing inequities in the STEM learning landscape from early childhood to career.

“ This is an exciting day for Chicago’s students and a proud day for our entire city,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “ I want to personally congratulate every one of our brilliant and talented young people for their hard-earned accomplishments, and wish them every success as they take this next step in their education and future careers. Bold investments in STEM programming with partners like the Motorola Solutions Foundation and Boeing empower our students to achieve the historic gains they are making, putting our communities on a stronger path towards a brighter future for us all.”

The Motorola Solutions Foundation is a proud partner in Chicago’s STEM Signing Day for the third year in a row and will award each student with a $1,000 educational scholarship.

“ The Motorola Solutions Foundation is committed to supporting the next generation of innovators,” said Cynthia Yazdi, chief of staff to the Motorola Solutions Chairman & CEO and senior vice president of Marketing, Communications and the Motorola Solutions Foundation. “ We know these students will have a great impact on the tech community, and we are delighted to see them take this significant step forward toward their very bright futures.”

Boeing's support of STEM Signing Day events extends beyond the Chicagoland area and into many communities where the company operates. In 2020, Boeing will support more than 560 students across the United States through participation in similar STEM Signing Day events.

“ We are proud to support the Chicago STEM Signing Day and all 560 students participating in events like this across the U.S.,” said Greg Smith, executive vice president of Enterprise Operations and Communications (interim), and chief financial officer at Boeing. “ Congratulations to each of you, and thank you for dedicating your bright future to these essential fields.”

Access a replay of the event here.

About the Motorola Solutions Foundation

The Motorola Solutions Foundation is the charitable and philanthropic arm of Motorola Solutions. With employees located around the globe, Motorola Solutions seeks to benefit the communities where it operates. The Foundation achieves this by making strategic grants, forging strong community partnerships and fostering innovation. The Motorola Solutions Foundation prioritizes its funding on public safety programming, technology & engineering education, disaster relief, and employee volunteerism. For more information on Motorola Solutions corporate and foundation giving, visit our website: www.motorolasolutions.com/foundation

About The Boeing Company

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading provider of commercial airplanes, defense, space and security systems, and global services. As the top U.S. exporter, the company supports commercial and government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing employs more than 160,000 people worldwide and leverages the talents of a global supplier base. Building on a legacy of aerospace leadership, Boeing continues to lead in technology and innovation, deliver for its customers and invest in its people and future growth.

MOTOROLA, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2020 Motorola Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.

Sarah Packard

Motorola Solutions

Phone: +1 312-599-1929

sarah.packard@motorolasolutions.com

Jason Capeheart

Boeing

Phone: +1 312-544-2568

jason.s.capeheart@boeing.com