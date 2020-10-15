STRAP Technologies Announces Groundbreaking Device to Aid the Visually Impaired

First Ever Wearable Device to Help Blind People Navigate Without a White Cane

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#STRAPTech--STRAP Technologies announced today, on White Cane Safety Day in the United States, the creation of a hands-free device designed to be worn by the visually impaired to allow for more independence and mobility.

STRAP is a wearable, hands-free device with an innovative array of sensors that work by sending real-time information that detect obstacles at the head, chest and below — including oncoming bumps, holes, overhanging objects and steps. The haptic language notifications also make STRAP an intuitive device to use and easy to learn in less than two minutes. STRAP is designed for all ages and abilities, and offers obstacle detection, stair detection, advanced haptic feedback, straight line navigation and orientation. It can also distinguish between physical objects and people. The device once charged can last up to 72 hours and is easy to recharge with a magnetic charger provided.

The device was first developed in Mexico by STRAP Technologies CEO and Founder, Diego Roel, who comes from an extensive background in robotics, new product ideation, R&D and IP strategy. “STRAP is the first assistive technology on the market that replaces the white cane that’s been in use for over 100 years,” Roel said.

“We’ve spent three years on the research and development of STRAP to invent a product that is truly innovative. We are really passionate about changing the way the blind and visually impaired explore the world; our core mission is that we believe autonomy and independence is a human right; not a luxury.”

STRAP Technologies is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with a Research and Development lab in Guadalajara, Mexico. The device is now available for preorder at an introductory price of $500 with a $50 deposit. https://strap.tech/

Kristen O’Brien

(512) 660 8850

kristengobrien@gmail.com