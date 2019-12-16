STEALTHbits Technologies Co-innovates on Active Directory Security with Google Cloud

HAWTHORNE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STEALTHbits Technologies Inc., a leading cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization’s sensitive data and the credentials attackers use to steal that data, today announced support for Google Cloud’s Managed Service for Microsoft Active Directory as it joins Google Cloud’s Partner Advantage program.

Google’s Managed Service for Microsoft Active Directory (AD) is a highly available, hardened Google Cloud service running actual Microsoft AD enabling customers to manage cloud-based AD-dependent workloads, automate AD server maintenance and security configurations, and connect on-premises AD domains to the cloud. STEALTHbits Technologies saw an opportunity to continue to co-innovate with Google Cloud and offer a consistent security approach across cloud, on-premise, and hybrid environments.

“At STEALTHbits, we work to secure every organization’s most valuable targets – their credentials and data,” said Rod Simmons, VP of Product Strategy for Active Directory.

“Whether operating Active Directory in a purely on-prem, cloud-based, or more commonly, hybrid environment, our customers can achieve the visibility and security they need with our flexible, innovative, responsive Active Directory security solutions,” Simmons continued.

“Customers today are deploying Active Directory on Google Cloud and across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and they need to ensure the highest levels of security at each point,” said Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. “We’re excited to partner with STEALTHbits to help them do so.”

Leveraging StealthAUDIT and STEALTHbits Privileged Activity Manager (SbPAM) solutions, customers obtain critical capabilities around auditing, reporting, governance and privileged access management for their Google Managed AD environment.

“Our just-in-time (JIT) privileged access solution, SbPAM, no longer focuses on privileged accounts, but rather the privileged activity, or action, the user wishes to perform,” said Martin Cannard, VP of Product Strategy – Privileged Access Management at STEALTHbits.

“Through the use of our zero standing privileges (ZSP) approach with STEALTHbits Privileged Activity Manager, organizations can finally reduce their threat surface and fix the problem at the source by eliminating the vast majority of privileged accounts, and removing administrative privileges when not in active use,” Cannard continued, “SbPAM provides just enough privilege, just in time, regardless of whether the environment is hosted on-prem, or Google’s Managed Service for Active Directory.”

For more information about STEALTHbits Technologies and our solutions, visit https://www.STEALTHbits.com.

ABOUT STEALTHbits Technologies

Identify threats. Secure data. Reduce risk.

STEALTHbits Technologies is a data security software company focused on protecting an organization’s credentials and data. By removing inappropriate data access, enforcing security policy, and detecting advanced threats, we reduce security risk, fulfill compliance requirements, and decrease operations expense.

For more information, visit http://www.stealthbits.com, email sales@stealthbits.com, or call +1-201-447-9300.

The STEALTHbits logo and all other STEALTHbits product or service names and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of STEALTHbits Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Dan Chmielewski

Madison Alexander PR

Office: +1 714-832-8716

Mobile: +1 949-231-2965

dchm@madisonalexanderpr.com