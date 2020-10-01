Stack Overflow Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stack Overflow, the most trusted platform for developers and technologists and visited by more than 100 million people each month, today announced the completion of its SOC 2 Type II examination for Stack Overflow for Teams Enterprise.

The SOC 2 examination, performed by Schellman & Company, LLC, covers the test of design and operating effectiveness of controls related to security over infrastructure and systems that house customer data.

Stack Overflow for Teams is used by thousands of companies including Bloomberg, Elastic, Expensify, Microsoft, and Zapier to break down silos and work asynchronously. The completed examination comes at a time when Stack Overflow for Teams is seeing rapid adoption as startups and large enterprises embrace platforms to streamline developer and technologist workflows and integrate tools for transparency, security and communication. Stack Overflow for Teams offers solutions for every company size with Basic, Business and Enterprise tiers.

“ As a community-driven site, we always keep our customers in mind and want to make sure they feel secure and comfortable using our products,” said Stack Overflow’s director of information security, Lynn Ballard. “ We are fortunate that as a company, we have always been security-minded, but compliance with SOC 2 Type II provides an extra layer of validation to the hundreds of thousands of technologists who use Stack Overflow for Teams to share proprietary data amongst team members.”

In July 2020, Stack Overflow raised $85 million in Series E funding led by GIC with participation from Silver Lake Waterman, Andreessen Horowitz, Index Ventures, Spark Capital, and Union Square Ventures (USV).

