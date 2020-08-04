BusinessWire

Square Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Due to early external access of the company’s quarterly financials, Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) has posted its results for the second quarter of 2020 on the Financial Information section of its Investor Relations website at square.com/investors.

Square will host a conference call and earnings webcast tomorrow, August 5, 2020, now scheduled at 5:00 a.m. Pacific time/8:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss these financial results. To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the Events section of Square’s Investor Relations website at square.com/investors. A replay will be available on the same website following the call.

About Square, Inc.

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) revolutionized payments in 2009 with Square Reader, making it possible for anyone to accept card payments using a smartphone or tablet. Today, we build tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy. Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in-person, manage their business, and access financing. And individuals use Cash App to spend, send, store, and invest money. Square has offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, Spain, and the UK.


Media Contact:
press@squareup.com

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@squareup.com

